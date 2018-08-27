There will be no shortage of fresh faces in the Iowa football team’s starting lineup for Saturday’s season opener.
As many as 11 Hawkeyes could make the first starts of their collegiate careers in the 2:30 p.m. game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium, a group that includes Bettendorf’s Mark Kallenberger among three prospective first-time starters on the offensive line.
“We’re going to be young in a lot of areas, but the expectations, they don’t change,’’ Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz said. “We expect the guys who are out there to go out and be ready to compete.’’
Some of the newness is a result of graduation losses – Iowa doesn’t have a linebacker on its roster who has started a game in college – and some is a byproduct of the one-game suspensions of four linemen, starting offensive tackles Alaric Jackson and Tristan Wirfs, starting defensive tackle Cedrick Lattimore and back-up defensive tackle Brady Reiff.
According to a depth chart released Monday, replacements for all three starters will be among Hawkeyes making their first starts at the collegiate level.
Kallenberger, a redshirt freshman, is listed as Iowa’s starter at left tackle and senior Dalton Ferguson is listed as probable starter at right tackle on offense.
On defense, Sam Brincks moves inside from Iowa’s talent-rich defensive end position to make his first career start at defensive tackle.
Kallenberger and Ferguson will join first-time starter Cole Banwart, a sophomore who tops the depth chart at right guard, in opening on an offensive line also expected to include one-game starter Ross Reynolds at left guard and 20-game starter Keegan Render at center, a position where he has made one start.
“I hope the guys who start in place of the suspended guys do great,’’ Ferentz said. “Part of the punishment is the risk that accompanies having another player receive an opportunity in your spot.’’
They can be expected to be tested by a Northern Illinois pass rush that returns four starters from a defensive front which joined Michigan and Ohio State in sharing the Football Bowl Subdivision lead a year ago with 114 tackles for a loss.
The other Hawkeyes who top their positions on the offensive depth chart and could make their first career starts against the Huskies include sophomore running back Ivory Kelly-Martin, wide receiver Brandon Smith and fullback Brady Ross.
Defensively, linebackers Amani Jones in the middle, Kristian Welch inside and Nick Niemann outside all held onto the top spots on the depth chart they held entering fall camp.
With no career starts on their resume, Iowa will be as inexperienced at linebacker as it has been at any point in Kirk Ferentz’s 20 seasons, a number challenge only by the two career starts Aaron Kampman had on his resume when he started beside Derrick Davison and LeVar Woods on Ferentz’s first Iowa team in 1999.
Iowa will also break in a new long snapper on special teams, with Jackson Subbert replacing four-year starter Tyler Kluver.
Two true freshmen have also worked their way onto the depth chart for the season opener, with Julius Brents listed as the back-up to Matt Hankins at left cornerback and Tyler Linderbaum backing up Brincks at a defensive tackle spot.
Brents is a 6-foot-2, 180-pound Indianapolis native whose length and quickness have impressed coaches while Linderbaum is a 6-2, 270-pound former Solon prep whose physical play and tenacity has moved him quickly into a deep rotation of defensive linemen.