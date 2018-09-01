IOWA CITY — Mark Kallenberger got his first taste of college football Saturday and it only whetted the appetite of the Iowa offensive tackle.
The redshirt freshman from Bettendorf didn’t get the start, but rotated with Levi Paulsen and Dalton Ferguson as the Hawkeyes dealt with the suspension of two starting offensive tackles.
Kallenberger was fine with that.
“There were some nervous moments early,’’ Kallenberger said. “The first series, it wasn’t pretty. My stomach was churning. The second series, it was just football again. I was just out there playing. It was great.’’
Iowa strength and conditioning coordinator Chris Doyle offered reassurances at halftime that just let Kallenberger go out and compete in the second half.
“Coach Doyle came up at halftime and told me that I looked like I belonged out there,’’ Kallenberger said. “That really put me at ease. I was able to just go out and play the way I know can in the second half. It felt great.’’
Filling the void: Iowa’s defensive front was without a starting tackle and a key reserve as well, absences that went unnoticed as the Hawkeyes’ defensive line settled into the flow of the game.
Sam Brincks and Chauncey Golston received extra snaps and drew praise for their work from senior end Parker Hesse.
“The credit goes to all the guys we have in the room,’’ Hesse said. “We’ve got guys like Sam and Chauncey playing both inside and outside. Their versatility really helps us when we are in situations like we were this week.’’
Use them or lose them: With his team trailing by 26 points in the last two minutes, Northern Illinois coach Rod Carey called three consecutive timeouts.
Predictably, the remaining fans at Kinnick Stadium cascaded him with boos for prolonging the inevitable.
“My team didn’t quit on me, so I’m not going to quit on them,’’ Carey explained. “I’ve got three timeouts in my pocket and I’m going to use them. Iowa was booing me because they probably wanted to get back to their tailgate. I was going to make them wait.’’
Hitting home: Outside linebacker Ben Niemann finished with four tackles and contributed to the eight tackles for a loss Iowa recorded Saturday in the first start of his career.
The match-up hit home for Niemann, whose father Jay worked as the defensive coordinator at Northern Illinois for five seasons.
“I know a lot of the guys on their staff and growing up in Sycamore, I played against (Huskies receiver) Cole Tucker in high school, he was from DeKalb, so this one did mean a lot to me,’’ Niemann said. “I wanted to come out and play well.’’
Into the top 10: Tight end Noah Fant moved into the top 10 on Iowa’s career touchdown receptions list when he grabbed a 1-yard pass from Nate Stanley to move the Hawkeyes in front 10-0 with 7 minutes, 20 seconds left in the third quarter.
The scoring catch was the 13th of the junior’s Hawkeye career, moving him past Kevonte Martin-Manley and into a tie for 10th on the list with Mike Flagg and Quinn Early. Fant and Flagg now share the most touchdown receptions by a tight end in Iowa history.
The long ball: Colten Rastetter hit three of the four longest punts of his career Saturday.
After having his first punt blocked by Northern Illinois’ Jauan Wesley, an Iowa State transfer, the Iowa junior matched his previous best of 55 yards set a year ago at Northwestern with a rugby-style punt during the first half against the Huskies.
He topped that with his first effort of the second half, a 57-yard punt that rolled to the 20-yard line when the Hawkeyes went three-and-out to open the third quarter.
Rastetter saved his best for the fourth quarter, when he uncorked a 69-yard punt that rolled dead at the Northern Illinois 1-yard line. That effort matched the 17th-longest punt in Iowa history.
Tight end tosses: Iowa’s passing game played to the strength of its personnel.
Of the 13 passes Hawkeye quarterbacks completed, eight receptions were recorded by tight ends totaling 104 yards and one touchdown.
T.J. Hockenson led the group with four catches for 64 yards.
Nine newbies: Iowa started nine first-time starters on offense and defense Saturday.
Fullback Brady Ross, wide receivers Ivory Kelly-Martin and Brandon Smith joined linemen Dalton Ferguson and Cole Banwart in making their first starts on offense while Niemann, Amani Jones and Kristian Welch at linebacker and Brincks at tackle made their first defensive starts.
Vandervelde honored: Former Iowa offensive lineman Julian Vandervelde, a Davenport Central graduate, was the Hawkeyes’ honorary captain Saturday.
Vandervelde, an all-Big Ten choice in 2010, spoke to the team on Friday and was with the team before and after Saturday’s opener.
Pair remembered: A moment of silence was observed in the press box prior to Saturday’s kickoff in remembrance of two Iowa media members who passed away in the past year.
George Kampling, the long-time sports editor of the Clinton Herald, and Des Moines radio personality Larry Cotler were honored.