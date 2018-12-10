Honors for Sam Brincks and Gary Dolphin, a walk-on kicker commits to Iowa and George Kittle does all sorts of George Kittle things in the NFL, it’s been a busy weekend at the Hawkeye 10@10.
Your daily dose of Iowa football news and notes is delivered in-season each weekday at 10 a.m. at Hawkmania.com, your home for all things Iowa.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. The hype doesn’t exactly match the Heisman, but Iowa defensive lineman Sam Brincks will learn today if he the winner of the Piesman Trophy, presented by the website SB Nation to “linemen who do un-lineman-like things’’ during the course of the season.
Brincks is one of five finalists for the award.
He is being honored for his over-the-shoulder touchdown catch on a fake field goal the Hawkeyes successfully executed against Penn State. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound senior gave Iowa a 12-0 lead with his score.
2. Iowa held its annual awards banquet Sunday and among the honorees was long-time Iowa play-by-play voice Gary Dolphin.
He was presented the Distinguished Service Award by Iowa coaches for his work for Learfield Sports and the Iowa radio network.
Dolphin was selected as the recipient of the award before his recent “hot mic’’ comments he thought were off air led to a two-game suspension for broadcasting Iowa basketball games.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz praised Dolphin’s work in presenting him the award.
“Gary is not only a nationally respected broadcaster, he is a tireless ambassador for Iowa football here in our state and across the country,’’ Ferentz said. “Right after the Nebraska game, our coaches came together and unanimously selected Dolph as the recipient of this year’s award. No one bleeds black and gold more than Gary Dolphin and this is our opportunity to say thank you.’’
3. For the second time in four years, underclassmen swept MVP honors on the Iowa football team. Junior defensive back Amani Hooker and sophomore tight end T.J. Hockenson shared the Roy J. Carver Most Valuable Player Award.
The last set of underclassmen to split the award were C.J. Beathard and Desmond King in 2015.
4. T.J. Hockenson could add to his collection of all-American honors today.
The Associated Press and the Football Writers Association of America are both scheduled to release their all-American teams today.
Hockenson was named a second team all-American last week by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.
5. Among the issues Iowa will face in the Outback Bowl against Mississippi State is a mobile quarterback.
The Bulldogs’ Nick Fitzgerald has topped 1,000 rushing yards this season.
“At first glimpse, it looks like a lot of what they do runs through the quarterback,’’ Iowa free safety Jake Gervase said. “We’ve seen a couple of guys like that this season, but he’s a threat to run, so we know we’ll be dealing with that over the next few weeks.’’
6. Iowa added a kicker as a preferred walk-on to its 2019 recruiting class over the weekend.
Lucas Amaya of Muskego, Wisconsin, announced his intentions to join the Hawkeyes on Twitter. Amaya connected on 8-of-11 field goal attempts with a long of 44 yards during the recently-completed high school season.
He is the fourth walk-on to announce intentions to join Iowa during the current recruiting cycle, following offensive linemen Nick DeJong of Pella, Iowa and Taylor Fox of Winthrop, Iowa and long snapper Zach Kluver of Ankeny, Iowa.
7. Parker Hesse received the Forest Evashevski Scholastic Achievement Award at Iowa’s football banquet Sunday.
The award goes to the senior who has the highest scholastic record and the defensive end’s work is hard to top.
Hesse has earned both bachelor’s and master’s degrees before completing his eligibility at Iowa.
8. George Kittle had himself a day on Sunday in the NFL.
The former Hawkeye tight end caught seven passes for 210 yards and one touchdown for San Francisco in its 20-14 win over Denver.
Greg Mabin finished with a pair of tackles for the 49ers in the win, while Josey Jewell recorded five tackles, including three solo stops for the Broncos.
9. Former Hawkeye assistant Joe Philbin coached Green Bay to a win on Sunday in the NFL, part of a busy weekend involving former Iowa players in the NFL.
Philbin took over coaching responsibilities for the Packers last week and former Hawkeye Josh Jackson finished with three tackles for Green Bay in its win over Atlanta.
Elsewhere, Anthony Hitchens had nine tackles for Kansas City in its win over Baltimore, Desmond King finished with three tackles and returned two kicks for 66 yards for the Chargers in a win over the Bengals and Micah Hyde had a pair of tackles for Buffalo in its loss to the Jets.
10. Tickets for Iowa’s Outback Bowl game against Mississippi State are currently available through the Iowa athletic ticket office.
Priced between $80-170 depending on seat location, tickets can be obtained at hawkeyesports.com/bowlcentral or by phone between 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays at (800) 424-2957.