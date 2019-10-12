IOWA CITY — Matt Kroul figures he brings his own credentials to being recognized as an America Needs Farmers Wall of Honor selection.
The defensive lineman became the eighth former Hawkeye to be included among those recognized for their contributions to both farming and Iowa’s football program in the ANF Plaza on the northwest corner of the Kinnick Stadium.
A Mount Vernon, Iowa, native who lettered at Iowa from 2004-08, was honored during the game by the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation, which started the program to recognize the ANF program started by former Iowa coach Hayden Fry to bring attention to the work of farmers during a farm crisis in the 1980s.
Hawkeye players have worn ANF stickers on their helmets since that time.
"I’m humbled, honored to be a part of this list with the seven previous names," Kroul said. "That’s a special group of guys. I tell coach (Kirk) Ferentz all the time that they accomplished a lot more on the field than I did. I’m excited to represent farming day in and day out."
Kroul, who saw action in six NFL games with the New York Jets between 2009-11, currently operates a farm with his family near his hometown. The family raises corn, soybeans and a variety of produce in addition to raising 150 cattle.
He joins Casey Wiegmann, Jared DeVries, Bruce Nelson, Robert Gallery, Dallas Clark, Chad Greenway and Aaron Kampman in receiving the recognition.
Joe Johnson, executive director of the Iowa Farm Bureau, said the program continues to serve a purpose.
"This is a great opportunity to recognize former Hawkeyes who display the tenacity, the integrity and the work ethic Iowa farmers show every day," Johnson said.
Kallenberger starts: Mark Kallenberger became the fourth player this season to start at right guard on the offensive line for Iowa.
The sophomore from Bettendorf made his collegiate starting debut in place of injured Cole Banwart in Saturday’s game.
Kallenberger, who has seen time at tackle and guard in a reserve role this season, moved into a position where Levi Paulsen started in Iowa’s opener and Kyler Schott made a pair of starts before Banwart returned from a preseason injury to start against Middle Tennessee and Michigan.
Schott has missed the last three games with an injury, and Banwart, who missed the first three games with an injury, limped off the field during the second half of the game against the Wolverines.
Bold in gold: Iowa wore alternate uniforms for the first time in two seasons on Saturday.
The Hawkeyes traded their normal black home jerseys for bright gold uniforms highlighted by black "wings" over the shoulder pads. The look was a takeoff from jerseys worn by Iowa teams in the mid 1990s, which were black but included gold "wings."
Iowa running back Toren Young said teammates were pretty excited for the "cool look" when the jerseys were unveiled during the summer.
As for Young, the junior said he doesn’t typically get all that worked up about alternate jerseys.
"I’m just a football player," he said. "I’d be good with going out there wearing leather helmets."
Iowa last went away from its standard home uniforms on Nov. 4, 2017, a game when the Hawkeyes knocked off third-ranked Ohio State 55-24.
Ice breaker: Keith Duncan scored the first points Penn State has allowed this season in the first quarter when his 47-yard field goal gave Iowa a 3-0 lead with 2 minutes, 12 seconds to go in the opening quarter.
The Nittany Lions had outscored their first five opponents 69-0 in the first quarter.
A grand: With a 29-yard kick return in the second quarter, Iowa’s Ihmir Smith-Marsette reached a milestone.
The junior’s run back allowed Smith-Marsette to reach 1,000 yards for his career.
Back to work: Two cornerbacks and a defensive tackle were back in uniform for Iowa on Saturday after missing recent games with injuries.
Starting cornerback Matt Hankins and reserve Riley Moss were both available to take the field against the Nittany Lions and starting defensive tackle Brady Reiff returned to action.
Hankins missed the last three games, Moss had not seen action since leaving Iowa’s season opener and Reiff returned following a three-game absence.
Honorary captain: Former Hawkeye quarterback Ricky Stanzi was Iowa’s honorary captain Saturday.
A three-year letterwinner from 2008-11, Stanzi went 26-9 a starting quarterback for Iowa and is the only quarterback in Hawkeye history and just the third in the Big Ten to guide a team to three bowl victories.
Stanzi joined Iowa captains at midfield for the pregame coin toss and was with the team before and after the game.
Weekend reunion: Stanzi was among a group of more than 50 players from Iowa’s 2009 team, which celebrated a reunion of its Orange Bowl-winning team over the weekend in Iowa City.
The group, which included Quad-City natives Pat Angerer, Brett Greenwood and Joe Conklin, finished with an 11-2 record, including an overtime loss to Ohio State in a game that decided the Big Ten title. That team won its final regular-season game and went on to beat ninth-ranked Georgia Tech 24-14 in the Orange Bowl.
Orange Bowl representatives Phillis Oeters and Henry Viera joined the team in Iowa City for the weekend reunion.
Under the lights: Saturday’s game was the 20th night game in the history of Kinnick Stadium and the eighth time the Hawkeyes have hosted a ranked opponent under the lights.
Penn State has been the most frequent opponent Iowa has played at night, visiting the Hawkeyes four times.
Iowa’s first night game was played on Sept. 5, 1992, when the Hawkeyes dropped a 24-7 game to top-ranked Miami (Fla.). The Hawkeyes have had two night games annually in each of the last five seasons.
Weekend visitors: This weekend was Iowa’s biggest in-season recruiting weekend for the Hawkeye football program.
More than 55 prospects from the 2020, 2021 and 2022 recruiting classes were among players visiting the Iowa campus this weekend.