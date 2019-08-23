IOWA CITY — When Tyler Linderbaum was summoned into Kirk Ferentz’s office last December, he didn’t have the slightest idea what it was about.
Was he in trouble? Had he done something wrong? He had no clue what was about to happen. He admitted to being somewhat nervous.
Iowa’s head football coach finally broke it to the kid: He wanted Linderbaum to play center.
The freshman had never played a single down at the position, not even at Solon High School. He had come to Iowa expecting to play defensive tackle.
But he took the news exactly the way Ferentz hoped and expected he would.
“I was a little surprised,’’ Linderbaum admitted. “It just wasn’t something I was expecting. It’s something I had to take in and move forward and say ‘OK, I’m going to attack this.’’’
Linderbaum has attacked it so well that he is almost certain to be the Hawkeyes’ starting center when they open the season a week from today against Miami of Ohio.
There are other players on the roster who can play center, most of whom with much more experience. But no one is doing it as well as Linderbaum.
Perhaps most surprising is that no one seems surprised.
“He’s just a natural football player,’’ said offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, who was primarily a center during his playing days at Iowa. “He still has a lot of work to do. There’s things that show up every day where you say ‘Hey, this is a first-year center. This is a guy that we’re breaking in.’’’
But Ferentz said he thinks Linderbaum’s learning curve “is a little bit less severe than some other guys I’ve seen.
“When you’re talking about young players you need to make sure that you’re evaluating things that you can evaluate. Do they come to work every day? Do they bring the proper mindset? Do they get better? How do they respond to adversity? How well do they compete on a daily basis? What do they do when it gets a little hard from a competition standpoint? Everything that he’s done to answer those questions is really positive and probably a little more positive than a lot of young guys. It’s easy to get excited about him.’’
It’s not really a surprise that Linderbaum is physically ready to play the position. He arrived as a 265-pounder who was physical enough to have pinned mammoth right tackle Tristan Wirfs in wrestling as a junior in high school.
Under the guidance of strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle, Linderbaum has gained another 20 pounds and is now squat lifting an astonishing 580 pounds.
But the cerebral aspect of playing center is something else. The center is required to make all sorts of reads at the line of scrimmage and verbally direct his linemates before the snap. As Brian Ferentz said, “It’s not far off from playing quarterback.’’
“In the D line you don’t really need to think that much. You just kind of react,’’ Linderbaum said. “As an offensive lineman, a little more thinking goes into it, especially at the center position. I think the thing that’s really helped me out is just being around guys who have been around for a while. Any questions I have, they’ve been there for me.’’
He spent a lot of time working with last year’s center, Keegan Render, after changing positions in December. He and Render also watched a lot of film together this summer before Render went off to training camp with the Philadelphia Eagles.
“Obviously, I need to know what’s going on,’’ Linderbaum said. “I need to know what I’m doing and what other guys are doing. That just comes with repetition and just having that chemistry with the other linemen.’’
The other part of playing center that was new was snapping the ball to the quarterback, but Linderbaum said he has become very comfortable with that already.
While his progress has everyone excited and optimistic that they have someone who will follow in the footsteps of Render and James Daniels and Austin Blythe, both of whom are now starters in the NFL, Brian Ferentz is trying to temper his enthusiasm going into the season opener.
“I know that if you’re a young person from Iowa and you play in your first game at Kinnick Stadium … I’ve seen a lot of guys I think are going to be really good players have really rough outings,’’ he said.
He said the best example was T.J. Hockenson.
“T.J. Hockenson did not light the world on fire in his first game,’’ Ferentz said.
Sure, but then he developed into a tight end good enough to be the eighth player selected in last spring’s NFL draft.