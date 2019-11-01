Welcome to November and the Novembers to remember edition of the Hawkeye 10 @ 10.
Your daily dose of Iowa football news and notes, delivered each weekday at 10 a.m. at Hawkmania.com, takes a bye week breather from the routine and focuses today on 10 of the most interesting Hawkeye moments from the month of November.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. November was a record-setting month for Iowa quarterbacks named Chuck.
On Nov. 5, 1983, Chuck Long broke six school records, including single-season and career passing yardage records, in a 34-14 victory at Wisconsin.
Four years later, on Nov. 7, 1987, Chuck Hartlieb tied an NCAA record when he threw four touchdown passes in the first quarter and established a Big Ten record with seven touchdown passes overall in the Hawkeyes’ 52-24 victory at Northwestern.
2. Iowa earned its first-ever Rose Bowl berth on Nov. 17, 1956.
Clinton’s Kenny Ploen threw for 83 yards and ran for 59 yards as seventh-ranked Iowa defeated No. 6 Ohio State.
Ploen hit Jim Gibbons with a touchdown pass for the only points in the Hawkeyes’ 6-0 win over the Buckeyes.
3. One of the strangest finishes in Iowa football history occurred on Nov. 11, 1950 when the Hawkeyes spent the final 25 seconds of a game against Notre Dame in a huddle.
The situation forced Iowa to settle for a 14-14 tie.
Upset players later went public that assistant Bernie Masterson was responsible for the delaying tactics.
Masterson later resigned.
3. More than two decades before Iowa’s famous Ironmen took the field, the Hawkeyes turned in an Ironmen-like performance in a game.
Iowa used only 11 players in a 6-3 victory over Iowa State on Nov. 24, 1917.
4. Iowa’s first football game in a major-league baseball stadium wasn’t at Yankee Stadium in the Pinstripe Bowl at the end of the 2017 season or Holiday Bowl games at San Diego’s Jack Murphy Stadium.
The Hawkeyes’ first game in a major-league baseball stadium was on Nov. 20, 1948 when Iowa took the field at Fenway Park in Boston.
Quarterback Al DeMarco led Iowa to a 34-14 win over Boston University that day in the final game of a 4-5 season.
5. It was 130 years ago this month that Iowa played its first intercollegiate football game.
Things didn’t go well.
On Nov. 16, 1889, Iowa lost 24-0 to Iowa College, a school that was founded in Davenport and moved to Grinnell, Iowa where it was later renamed Grinnell College.
The game was the only one Iowa played in its first season of football.
A year later, Iowa played three games and lost its first two to Grinnell and Iowa Medical before earning the program’s first victory, a 91-0 win over Iowa Wesleyan on Nov. 27, 1890.
Iowa ventured outside of the state to face an opponent for the first time on Nov. 25, 1891. The Hawkeyes defeated Nebraska, 25-0.
6. Perhaps the early-season snowfalls this week in eastern Iowa remind you of a snowy November game at Kinnick Stadium.
On Nov. 23, 1991, Matt Rodgers threw three touchdown passes including a pair to Danan Hughes at snow-covered Kinnick Stadium.
Iowa beat Minnesota 23-8 to give Hayden Fry his 100th victory at Iowa in the first “snow game’’ played in Iowa City since 1957.
7. Nile Kinnick became a one-sport athlete in November, 1938.
A year before he became Iowa’s only Heisman Trophy winner, Kinnick ended his college basketball career.
He had scored 75 points in conference basketball games during the 1937-38 season for Iowa, but announced on Nov. 16, 1938 that he would not play basketball during the 1938-39 season in order to concentrate on academics and football.
8. When Hayden Fry spoke, Iowa listened even it if took a little time.
It was on Nov. 15, 1983 when the Iowa coach said during a news conference that he would consider leaving Iowa if it did not build an indoor practice facility.
A year later, the Iowa Board of Regents approved a $3.1 million project to erect what became known as “the bubble,’’ an inflatable facility that Iowa replaced recently as part of its football performance facility.
9. Fans sitting the west grandstand at Kinnick Stadium were showered with roses on Nov. 21, 1981.
Roses were thrown out of the windows of the stadium’s old press box as a 36-7 victory over Michigan State combined with an Ohio State loss to Michigan sent the Hawkeyes to the Rose Bowl for the first time in more than two decades.
10. It was two years ago this month that Nate Stanley tied a Kinnick Stadium record by throwing five touchdown passes on Nov. 4, 2017 in the Hawkeyes’ 55-24 rout of third-ranked Ohio State.
His work matched the work of Iowa quarterback Chuck Long in a win over Northern Illinois in 1985 and Fred Riddle in a 1963 win over Indiana.