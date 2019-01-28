Javon Foy appreciates the history the Iowa football program has had in developing its walk-on talent.
The Moline High School receiver also understands the reality.
“It’s up to me to do what I can with the opportunity I’ve been given,’’ Foy said. “Iowa has a rich tradition of walk-ons coming in and doing great things, but that happened because of the work they put into developing their game.’’
Foy said Monday he is ready to put in the work to make that happen, becoming the 10th high school football player in the 2019 recruiting class to accept an offer to join the Hawkeyes as a preferred walk-on.
He reached that decision following a weekend recruiting visit to Iowa City with his family.
“It was more than I expected. The family atmosphere I felt there from the players and coaches, the facilities, it sold me on the idea that becoming a Hawkeye was what I wanted to do,’’ Foy said. “The more I talked it over with my family, the more I knew this was the right decision for me.’’
Foy was recruited by Iowa assistants Kelton Copeland and Seth Wallace as a receiver, a role he played the past two seasons for Moline. He also played in the defensive backfield at the prep level as a sophomore.
The 6-foot, 175-pound Foy helped lead the Maroons to a 9-2 record and the program’s first postseason victory since 2007 last season.
“Athletically, there is no question that he can compete. He passes the eye test. He has the lateral movement it takes, all those things,’’ Moline coach Mike Morrissey said.
“He needs to gain strength and at Iowa, in (strength and conditioning coordinator Chris) Doyle and his staff they have the people to help Javon get there. He’s young. Javon is only 17 and I think he can really benefit from the strength and nutrition help he’ll get there.’’
Foy selected Iowa over a scholarship offer from Southeast Missouri State and a number of NCAA Division II programs.
He weighed the differences between the those opportunities and the one Iowa presented him and ultimately decided that walking on with the Big Ten program was the best choice for him.
“With the stability in the program and the experience the coaches have, I feel like it is the place where I will have the best chance to reach my potential,’’ Foy said. “I feel like my skill set fits with what they like to do and I’m anxious to go there and learn.’’
Foy sees that as the most important aspect of it all.
“I appreciate the opportunity that I’ve been given. It's a chance to develop as a player,’’ he said. “I’m excited about that. I feel good about the decision I’ve made. It's the best choice for me.’’