Oliver Martin is a Hawkeye. And he's not alone.
The record-setting receiver from Iowa City West who began his football career at Michigan is one of three new receivers who are beginning work with new teammates this week after transferring into the Iowa program.
Jack Combs of Central Michigan and Charlie Jones of Buffalo have also joined the Hawkeyes and like Martin, they arrive at Iowa as redshirt sophomores.
Martin's arrival came four days after he toured Iowa facilities and met with coach Kirk Ferentz about the possibility of joining the program.
He met again with coaches on Sunday and was among newcomers introduced to the team Monday evening along with incoming freshmen who reported Sunday for the start of summer classes.
While Jones left Buffalo prior to spring practices, Martin reached his decision to submit his name to the NCAA transfer portal just last week.
After getting a two-year taste of Big Ten football with the Wolverines, he made his move quietly, preferring to do so without much fanfare and to this point without publicly explaining the reasons behind his decision to leave Ann Arbor.
All three transfers are currently enrolled at Iowa, where newcomers began summer work this week.
Martin saw action in every game Michigan played last season, catching 11 passes for 125 yards and one touchdown.
His contribution was expected to grow. Michigan listed Martin as a starter at one receiver position on its most recent public depth chart.
That didn’t deter the 6-foot-1, 200-pound Martin from joining an Iowa program that has evolved since the time he committed to Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh in January, 2017.
At the time, Brian Ferentz had just replaced Greg Davis as Iowa’s offensive coordinator and receivers coach Bobby Kennedy had also left the program.
Kennedy’s replacement, Kelton Copeland, joined the Iowa staff more than a month after Martin had made his decision to sign with the Wolverines program, preferring the certainty of the situation in Ann Arbor over the uncertainty in Iowa City.
The Hawkeyes, who have not had a receiver catch a pass in an NFL game since Kevin Kasper caught one for a 23-yard gain for Arizona in a 2003 contest, had averaged just 153.2 yards through the air during C.J. Beathard’s senior season. The average was Iowa’s lowest since gaining 129.3 passing yards per game in 1981.
Combs saw minimal action last season at Central Michigan. The 6-1, 188-pound native of Grand Rapids, Michigan, caught three passes for 27 yards as a redshirt freshman.
Jones was a contributor as both a receiver and kick returner for Buffalo. A 6-0, 190-pound native of Deerfield, Illinois, he caught 18 passes for 395 yards and averaged 19.3 yards on 15 kick returns during his first season on the field.
NCAA transfer rules generally require transfers to sit out one year, something that wouldn't make any of the three newest Hawkeyes eligible until the 2020 season with two years of eligibility remaining.
Martin may request a waiver from that requirement because of staff changes at Michigan, something that would allow him to retain three years of eligibility and take the field for Iowa beginning this fall.
Another Big Ten player who visited Iowa after placing his name on the NCAA transfer portal won’t be joining the Hawkeyes.
Rutgers tight end Travis Vokolek, the son of Northern Iowa assistant D.J. Vokolek, announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he is transferring to Nebraska.
Vokolek spent two days on the Iowa campus in late April, attending the Hawkeyes’ final spring practices. He chose the Cornhuskers over Iowa and Kansas State.