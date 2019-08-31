IOWA CITY — It took 39 offensive snaps and more than 34 minutes of game time, but Iowa football fans finally got to see the program’s newest acquisition Saturday night.
Then, it only took a few seconds to find out what Oliver Martin can do.
Martin, the former Iowa City West star who transferred from Michigan and was just granted immediate eligibility a few days ago, caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Nate Stanley in the third quarter as the Hawkeyes cranked out an unspectacular 38-14 victory over Miami (Ohio) in the season opener at Kinnick Stadium.
It was one of those games where it felt as though the Hawkeyes were toying with an undermanned opponent most of the way, doing enough to win the game but not enough to really overwhelm the pollsters or please any of their fans who were able for the first time to legally bet on their team to beat the spread.
(They did ultimately accomplish that, by the way. The spread was 21½ points.)
Considering that a few of the Hawkeyes’ upcoming opponents had to do everything they could just to get past FCS opponents in this first week, it was a very satisfactory — if not awe-inspiring — beginning.
And like we said, you got the feeling that the Hawkeyes could have made this a much more impressive victory had they wanted to.
It was a 3-point game at halftime and only 24-14 two minutes into the final period, but you never had the feeling that Iowa was in any danger of losing the game.
It used a lot of different players at a lot of different positions, even when the outcome seemingly hung in the balance.
Nursing a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, the Hawkeyes repeatedly funneled the ball to true freshman running back Tyler Goodson, who is no better than fourth on the depth chart. But when they got into a fourth-and-goal situation, they gave the ball to one of their stalwarts, Toren Young, to make sure they got into the end zone.
One of the highlights unquestionably was the first appearance of Martin, who sat and watched while four or five other receivers played ahead of him in the first half.
Finally, when the Hawkeyes got to the Miami 25-yard line on their first series of the second half, No. 5 trotted onto the field.
On his first play, he lined up wide to the left while Ihmir-Smith Marsette ran for 16 yards on a reverse around the right side.
On Martin’s second play, Stanley dropped back, briefly looked right, then flipped it to the left, where Martin had gotten behind Miami’s Zedrick Raymond in the end zone.
Six points. That (and the ensuing extra point) gave the Hawkeyes a 17-7 lead and some breathing room for the first time in the contest.
"He has that playmaking ability,'' Stanley said. "He comes in and makes an impact right away.''
Martin only got on the field for eight more plays the rest of the night and only had one other pass thrown in his direction. He caught a short toss from Stanley with about 3½ minutes remaining and broke a tackle, turning it into a modest 5-yard gain.
We’ll undoubtedly see much more of him in weeks to come, in more meaningful games against more formidable opponents. Stanley said he has been impressed with how quickly Martin has consumed the playbook during the summer.
While it never really felt like a rout, the Hawkeyes finished with 465 yards of total offense — nearly double that of Miami — and Stanley finished with very good numbers: 21 completions in 30 attempts for 252 yards and three touchdowns. He even ran for 20 yards.
"We were just taking what the defense gave us,'' Stanley said. "We felt confident with everybody we put on the field. Everybody was ready to go.''