Even two days after Saturday’s stinging 10-3 setback at Michigan, the sun did come up again this morning.
And even in a weekend that started with the first defeat of the season, there was some measured success on third down, some promising work by Iowa freshmen and some superlative performances by former Hawkeyes on Sunday in the NFL.
Today’s Hawkeye 10 @ 10 covers that at more.
Your daily dose of Iowa news and notes is delivered each weekday at 10 a.m. at Hawkmania.com, your home for all things Iowa.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. With its rushing attack toiling and quarterback Nate Stanley scrambling under the heat of the Michigan defense, one of a handful of bright spots for Iowa in Saturday’s 10-3 loss at Michigan was the Hawkeyes’ abilities to move the chains on third down.
The Hawkeyes had gains of 15, 19, 22 and 34 yards on third-down plays against Michigan, converting on third down six times.
“We found ourselves in some tough situations and converted,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said in his weekly Sunday conversation with the university website.
The Hawkeyes finished 6-of-17 on third-down conversions, but moved the chains just once on eight third-down snaps in the second half.
2. Hawkeye freshmen made an impact in the passing game against Michigan.
Of the 23 passes Nate Stanley completed, freshmen caught 15 of them.
Redshirt freshman Nico Ragaini led the way with a career-high six catches for 46 yards, true freshman Tyler Goodson caught a career-high five passes for 62 yards and redshirt freshman Tyrone Tracy Jr. caught four passes for 26 yards.
3. In his Sunday conversation with the university website, coach Kirk Ferentz said the Hawkeyes were very un-Hawkeye-like in Saturday’s 10-3 loss at Michigan.
“We broke a lot of our principles,’’ Ferentz said. “We had too many penalties offensively, we turned it over and had negative yardage plays.’’
Iowa finished the game with eight penalties for 60 yards, eight sacks allowed for 65 yards and turned the ball over four times.
4. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz watched his team become more prone to surrendering sacks as the game progressed, struggling to deal with the blitzes Michigan were throwing at the Hawkeyes.
“Any team, once you get some momentum going, you’re probably going to stick with it,’’ Ferentz said. “That’s the way it works.’’
5. Iowa’s defense allowed its first rushing touchdown of the season Saturday.
You have free articles remaining.
The two-yard carry by Michigan’s Zach Charbonnet was the first score given up by Iowa on the ground this season.
6. Desmond King found the end zone Sunday for the Chargers and Ben Niemann recorded a career high tackle total for the Chiefs, highlighting the work of former Hawkeyes in the NFL.
King returned a punt 68 yards for a touchdown and had two tackles and two assists in Los Angeles’ 20-13 loss to the Broncos, a game which saw Noah Fant catch one pass for six yards.
Niemann finished with six tackles and four assists for Kansas City in its loss to Indianapolis.
Anthony Hitchens recorded one tackle for the Chiefs in the 19-13 loss.
Elsewhere, Josh Jackson recorded two tackles for Green Bay in its win over Dallas, Anthony Nelson had one stop for Tampa Bay in its loss to New Orleans and Micah Hyde finished with one tackle and two assists for Buffalo in its win over Tennessee.
7. In case you missed it, telecast coverage has been finalized for the Iowa-Penn State game.
ABC will air the game on a national basis.
8. Former Hawkeye Aaron Mends had a big game Saturday for Illinois State, recording eight tackles for the Redbirds in a 37-3 loss to top-ranked North Dakota State in the Missouri Valley Football Conference opener for both teams.
Former Iowa players Romeo McKnight and Brandon Simon recorded two tackles apiece for the Redbirds in the loss.
Elsewhere, former Hawkeye Angelo Garbutt recorded five tackles and broke up one pass as Missouri State won for the first time this season, winning in triple overtime at Western Illinois. Former Hawkeye Josh Turner recorded a pair of tackles for Florida International in its 44-0 win over UMass.
9. Today is being billed as Ladies Day at the Davenport Grid Club.
Second-year Iowa softball coach Renee Gillispie, Iowa deputy director of athletics Barbara Burke and Iowa special projects development officer Diane Thomason will join Quad-City area high school and college football coaches on the program for the noon luncheon at the Knights of Columbus, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport.
Now in its 74th year, Davenport Grid Club luncheons are open to the public.
Tickets, priced at $10 apiece, include a buffet luncheon and are available at the door.
10. Expect a fall-like tailgate for Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. game against Penn State.
The current National Weather Service forecast for Iowa City calls for mostly sunny and breezy conditions with a high temperature of 49 degrees falling toward a low of 35 as the Hawkeyes and Nittany Lions play.