IOWA CITY — Whatever transpires today at Kinnick Stadium won’t be about Kirk Ferentz, just the way the Iowa football coach likes it.
Ferentz’s 20th season as the leader of the Hawkeyes’ program begins with a 2:40 p.m. game against Northern Illinois, the only team Iowa managed to beat during his first season of stepping into the sizeable shoes left behind by Hayden Fry.
As the 2018 season opens for the Hawkeyes, Ferentz is positioned to move past Fry as Iowa’s winningest football coach.
Both have celebrated 143 wins with the Hawkeyes, Fry by watching his team do the Hokey Pokey and Ferentz by listening to his players serve up a boisterous rendition of the Iowa Fight Song.
That’s 286 wins between two coaches over a collection of 40 seasons including the one which kicks off today.
In college football, that is uniquely Iowa, a place where it isn’t over as the song goes until the game is won.
That’s among the reasons Ferentz has spent as little time as possible talking about what it means to him to pass the coach who rebuilt the Iowa program, coached the Hawkeyes in three Rose Bowl games and ended his career as a Hawkeye legend when he retired in 1998.
The focus, as it has been since that 1999 season, remains on the collective effort.
“It’s always about what we do as the Iowa football team,’’ center Keegan Render said. “That’s coach Ferentz. That speaks to his character and what he is about. It’s never about him. It’s about what we all do, the players, the coaches, the staff. We’re invested in it together.’’
Wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette said there has been no discussion within the team about the school record Ferentz will break with Iowa’s next win, a victory total only Woody Hayes, Amos Alonzo Stagg, Bo Schembechler and Joe Paterno have topped in Big Ten history.
But that’s not where the focus is now.
“This week, it’s been all about the first game,’’ Smith-Marsette said. “That’s what we are focusing on, coming out, playing well and getting that first win. It would be good to get him that 144th win, then the 145th, 146th and some more. That’s a lot of wins, but the only one he’s talking about and the only one we’re thinking about is that first one for this team.’’
Northern Illinois has a history of ruining the day for Big Ten opponents.
The Huskies have won six of the last 10 times they have competed against a Big Ten program, including winning a 30-27 game in their most recent visit to Kinnick Stadium in 2013. Current coach Rod Carey has led his teams to four wins in five games at Big Ten stadiums, including last season at Nebraska.
“They have our attention, and we need to be on top of our game,’’ Render said. “It’s a big and significant thing but for us, this week is about getting to 1-0. Then, we’ll celebrate in the locker room afterward accordingly.’’
Ferentz brushed aside questions Tuesday when asked to compare himself to Fry.
“At the end of the day, the big games we won in the ‘80s got down to playing good, solid, fundamental football,’’ Ferentz said.
“He fooled a lot of people with the white pants, the sunglasses and exotics, but when it came down to really winning big games, it was all sound football. That’s usually the common denominator, pretty much any generation. I really believe that.’’
So as the 2018 season opens, Ferentz has worked to keep his focus on his team.
He maintains he is more concerned about how as many as 11 first-time starters will perform, how Iowa will cope as four experienced linemen serve one-game suspensions and what will transpire with the Hawkeyes’ new running backs and the least-experienced group of linebackers fielded by any Ferentz-coached team.
“The thing I’ve asked our team to do is let’s just focus on what’s going on right now,’’ Ferentz said. “This is our only opportunity for the 2018 team to kick it off and have our first game and it’s going to take every bit of our preparation, focus and effort to come out of this thing on top. That’s really where I’m trying to focus.’’
That’s football and Ferentz, Iowa style.
“That’s coach,’’ quarterback Nate Stanley said. “It’s always about being ready to go every game day. If you do that, the rest takes care of itself. His teams have won a lot of games that way. Hopefully we can help him a few more by holding up our end of the deal.’’
Grass lots closed: Because of anticipated rain Friday night and today, Iowa has decided to close two grass parking lots for today's Iowa-Northern Illinois football games.
The Finkbine Driving Range and Lower Finkbine lots will not be available for fan parking today.
Iowa also announced Friday that next week's home game against Iowa State and a Sept. 22 game against Wisconsin are sold out.