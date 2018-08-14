Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson has been named to the watch list for the Ted Hendricks Award along with two players the Hawkeyes will face in the first two games of the coming season.
Northern Illinois’ Sutton Smith and Iowa State’s JaQuan Bailey also made the watch list for the award, which honors the top defensive end in college football.
On-field performance, exceptional winning attitude, leadership abilities, school and community contributions, and academic preparedness are some qualities the award’s recipient must display. The winner of the award will be announced on Dec. 12.
Nelson, a junior, started all 13 games last season and recorded a team-leading 7.5 sacks while earning third-team All-Big Ten honors. Bailey, also a junior, ranked fifth in the Big 12 with 7.0 sacks last season while Smith led the nation with 14 sacks and 29.5 tackles for loss.