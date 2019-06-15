Yahya Black views Iowa as a place to get an education, both in the classroom and on the football field.
That led the 6-foot-6, 250-pound defensive end from Marshall, Minnesota, to become the 12th member of Iowa’s 2020 football recruiting class.
Black announced that decision late Friday evening on Twitter, writing, "Committed to Iowa. Many great experiences ahead."
The second player to join the Hawkeyes’ next recruiting class in three days, Black is attending two camps at Iowa this month and has made at least three visits to campus this year.
"It feels like home already," Black said.
He likes the way Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell coaches the game and said that had a lot to do with the Hawkeyes moving to the top of his list.
"I feel like his style, he will get the best out of me. He’ll push me to be the best player I can be, and that’s what I want, what I need," Black said. "Coach Bell, he’s the man."
Ranked as a three-star recruit on a five-star scale by both Rivals and 247Sports, Black is ranked among the top seven prospects in the state by both scouting organizations.
A first-team all-district selection last season at Marshall, Black was named the defensive lineman of the year in his district after recording 59 tackles, including 17 tackles for a loss and 10 sacks during his junior season.
He selected Iowa over offers from Kansas State, Minnesota, Buffalo and four Football Championship Subdivision programs, North Dakota, North Dakota State, South Dakota and South Dakota State.
Seven of the 12 players who have verbally committed to Iowa are linemen, including four who play on the defensive side of the ball.
Black is the third defensive end in the group that will be eligible sign binding letters of intent in December.
He joins Logan Jones, a 6-3, 255-pound end from Lewis Central High School in Council Bluffs, Michael Lois, a 6-4, 258-pound end from Elkhorn, Wisconsin, and 6-1, 270-pound defensive tackle Isaiah Bruce of Lena-Winslow in Illinois in committing to the Hawkeyes.
Jones announced last week he has been invited to participate in the All-American Bowl all-star game in San Antonio next January.