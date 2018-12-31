TAMPA, Fla. — Iowa seniors take the field at the Outback Bowl today looking to leave a legacy of their own.
Hawkeye teams have reached nine wins in a season only six times during coach Kirk Ferentz’s first 19 seasons and have gotten to that plateau just once since going 11-2 in 2009.
Following consecutive 8-5 seasons, this year’s Iowa team has its eyes on winning a ninth game as it prepares for the 11 a.m. matchup against 18th-rated Mississippi State.
Both teams take the field at Raymond James Stadium at 8-4.
“Getting nine wins would be huge for our team, taking a step forward from where we’ve been the last couple of years,’’ senior free safety Jake Gervase said. “As seniors, we’d like to get that done. It’s another way we can leave the jersey in a better place.’’
Senior offensive lineman Ross Reynolds sees it as an opportunity to add to the momentum created by wins in the final two regular-season games against Illinois and Nebraska.
“I’ve been part of teams have won bowl games and lost bowl games and it’s always better to push into the offseason coming off a win,’’ Reynolds said. “It just sets a different tone.’’
Redshirt freshman linebacker Djimon Colbert credits Iowa’s 13-player senior class with providing the leadership to get Iowa to eight victories.
“We want to send them out the right way too,’’ Colbert said. “They’ve been great since January, leading our team and getting to nine wins would be big for them and for those of us who will be back here next year.’’
Finally, game day: Working through a month of preparation, coaches of both teams welcome the arrival of game day, hoping their teams have just the right amount of preparation to compete for the first time since Thanksgiving weekend.
“You don’t want to suffer paralysis through analysis,’’ Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead said. “I think it’s striking a balance of doing enough that is a little bit different of what you’ve shown on tape but at the same time sticking to what you’ve done that has been successful.’’
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said he has tried to keep things focused on what is applicable for the Hawkeyes’ plans for the Bulldogs.
“You can overanalyze anything,’’ he said. “I think in coaching, we’re all guilty of that sometimes.’’
Keeping the faith: Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said he doesn’t have any issues utilizing Nate Wieting along with Mackey Award winner T.J. Hockenson in two-tight end sets, but the Hawkeyes will likely use more three-receiver looks against Mississippi State to compensate for Noah Fant’s departure from the team.
The usual down-and-distance situations will be a factor, but Ferentz said the two tight-end look remains a part of Iowa’s offense.
“Nate had a big play in the bowl game for us last year. We have total faith in him,’’ Ferentz said. “He’s certainly a different type of player than Noah.’’
Working conditions: No player on the Iowa football team was happier about the Hawkeyes landing a bowl spot in Florida than kicker Miguel Recinos.
After all, almost anything would be better than the ice-coated surface Recinos kicked on a year ago at the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium.
“Green grass, it’s a kicker’s dream,’’ Recinos said. “I’m really looking forward to it, the last college game in an NFL stadium and in an NFL stadium in Florida. It should be the best of conditions, which compared to last year is pretty much a polar opposite.’’
Recinos enters the Outback Bowl 14th on Iowa’s career list with 171 points, moving one point in front of Marshall Koehn with his game-winning 41-yard field goal against Nebraska.
Growth spurt: The emergence of Geno Stone at strong safety facilitated Iowa’s use of Amani Hooker at the hybrid safety/outside linebacker spot on defense.
Stone shares the team lead with Hooker with four interceptions apiece and has 37 tackles this season.
“To watch Geno come along and develop like he has has been good,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “Both of those guys are kind of similar in that they are both non-recruited. Kind of wonder why on both, but they really fit the mold of what we’re looking for in defensive football players.’’
Monday walkthrough: Both Iowa and Mississippi State had a walkthrough scheduled and had team photos taken Monday at Raymond James Stadium.
The facility hosted an NFL game on Sunday between the Tampa Bay and Atlanta, but crews went to work on the field immediately that game to prepare it for today’s Outback Bowl.
Future Hawkeyes: Visitors at Iowa’s Outback Bowl practices included a handful of players who signed letters of intent with the Hawkeyes in late December.
Getting to the practice site at the University of Tampa wasn’t much of a problem for Dane Belton.
The defensive back played his high school football at Tampa Jesuit, the practice site for Mississippi State.
A rarity: Today’s game is the first game Mississippi State has played against a Big Ten opponent since losing 34-20 to Northwestern in the 2013 Gator Bowl.
The Bulldogs have faced only one other Big Ten team in 21 bowl games, beating Michgian 52-14 in the 2011 Gator Bowl.
Iowa has played SEC teams on 10 previous occasions in bowls, going 5-5 in those games. The most recent came in the 2016 Outback Bowl when the Hawkeyes lost 30-3 to Florida.