111718-iowaillinois-107a.jpg
University of Iowa Spirit Squad led the Swarm out of the tunnel before the Iowa-Illinois football game at Memorial Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill.

 TODD MIZENER / Todd.Mizener@lee.net

A game plan for Noah Fant, a game ball for Kirk Ferentz and a big game for an Iowa commitment are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.

Your daily dose of Iowa football news and notes is delivered each weekday at 10 a.m. at Hawkmania.com, your home for all things Iowa.

Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:

1. Noah Fant had a hunch that Saturday’s game at Illinois would provide him with more opportunities. Illinois’ man coverages on defense, as opposed to the zones Iowa had seen in recent weeks, generally provide tight ends with more chances and the junior tight end was in for 38 of Iowa’s 60 plays against the Fighting Illini.

“I was in there a little more during practice and stuff, so I had a feeling I would be in there a little more,’’ Fant said.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson welcomed the return of the double tight-end look to the Iowa offense.

“It’s always nice having him out there. We feed off of each other,’’ Hockenson said.

Coach Kirk Ferentz has never disputed that the combination provides Iowa with more opportunities.

“We’re a better team, obviously, when our tight ends are involved,’’ Ferentz said, saying that Fant had a good week of practice leading up to the game.

“The plan worked out well and it was good to see him involved and helping our team move the ball.’’

2. Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse said following Saturday’s game at Illinois that the Hawkeyes’ energies this week are centered on finishing the regular season with a win.

“That’s the final taste you’re going to have in your mouth for the regular season,’’ Hesse said. “You’re going to have to go through all of bowl prep thinking about how you performed. We want to finish the deal the right way.’’

3. The game ball following Saturday’s win at Illinois ended up in the hands of coach Kirk Ferentz.

It was presented to him by Hawkeye players after the 20th year Iowa coach became just the fifth coach in Big Ten history to win 150 games at their conference schools.

Davenport Assumption alum Jake Gervase had the honors, handing the ball to Ferentz in the cracker box of a visitors’ locker room at Illinois’ Memorial Stadium.

“We may not be playing what we wanted to play for, the Big Ten championship, but we wouldn’t want to play for anybody else, Coach,’’

Gervase said in a video of the scene posted on the university website.

It may have been a fitting location.

The other four coaches to win 150 – Joe Paterno, Woody Hayes, Bo Schembechler and even Amos Alonzo Stagg – would have worked out of the same quarters during their coaching careers.

4. Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson was named Monday as one of three finalists for the Mackey Award, presented annually to the top tight end in college football.

The sophomore is the Hawkeyes’ first finalist for the award since Dallas Clark won it in 2002.

Hockenson leads Iowa with 41 receptions and 663 receiving yards through 11 games.

He has caught six touchdown passes, including a pair in Saturday’s win at Illinois.

Missouri’s Albert Okwuegbunam and Stanford’s Kaden Smith were also named as finalists.

The winner will be announced on Dec. 5.

Iowa junior Noah Fant joined Hockenson among a list of eight semifinalists for the award.

5. As much as anything, Iowa players said they needed Saturday’s 63-0 pounding of Illinois to simply right the ship following a string of three straight losses.

“Things have not gone the last three weeks the way we wanted, but we still believe in each other and ourselves,’’ defensive end Parker Hesse said. “We came out to let it rip, be ourselves and play hard.’’

Hesse said the shutout made it all even better.

“That is something we strive for each and every week, to keep the opposing team out of the end zone,’’ he said. “With the score at halftime and in the second half, we were striving to keep that zero up there.’’

6. Balancing the run and the pass against Illinois had the right look to coach Kirk Ferentz.

“If we are more balanced, we’re going to be a better football team,’’ Ferentz said. “That was a big issue (in the loss to Northwestern). We did not run the ball with success, especially in the second half.’’

That changed against the Fighting Illini.

Iowa rushed for 203 of its 400 total yards, passing for 197.

It marked just the third time this season the Hawkeyes have rushed for more yardage than they threw for.

Iowa also accomplished that against in home victories over Northern Illinois and Maryland.

7. Joining A.J. Epenesa as the co-defensive player of the week in the Big Ten following his dominant eight-tackle effort at Illinois was Minnesota linebacker Blake Cashman, who recorded a career-high 20 tackles in a loss to Northwestern.

Cashman is the first Big Ten player since 2013 to reach the 20-tackle plateau in a four-quarter game.

On offense, Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Hoskins and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor shared the weekly award.

Hoskins completed 28-of-38 passes for 405 yards, giving him a school-record 3,685 passing yards this season, while Taylor rushed 33 times for a career-high 321 yards in a win at Purdue.

Nebraska kicker Barret Pickering, who kicked three field goals in the fourth quarter of a 9-6 win over Michigan State including the game winner from 47 yards with 5 minutes, 13 seconds remaining, shared special teams player of the week honors with kicker Jake Moody of Michigan.

Moody hit a school-record six field goals in a win over Indiana.

Maryland running back Anthony McFarland, who rushed for 298 yards and two touchdowns against Ohio State, was named the freshman of the week.

8. Anthony Hitchens returned to action Monday night from an injury, recording six tackles for Kansas City in its 54-51 NFL loss to the Rams.

The former Hawkeye had four solo stops. Former Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann recorded one tackle for the Chiefs.

9. Iowa’s depth chart for the Nebraska game is a carbon copy of the one released last week prior to the Hawkeyes’ 63-0 win at Illinois.

For the first time this season, there are no changes on the weekly chart.

10. Iowa running back commitment Tyler Goodson topped the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season last weekend for North Gwinnett in a Georgia playoff win.

Highlighting the work of Hawkeye recruits at the prep level last week, he carried 22 times for 147 yards and two scores.

In Colorado, quarterback Alex Padilla helped his Cherry Creek team advance, by completing 7-of-17 passes for 59 yards.

On defense, Cedar Falls linebacker Jack Campbell had 14 tackles in the Tigers’ loss to West Des Moines Dowling in the Iowa 4A state title game and safety Sebastian Castro had eight tackles and an interception for Oak Lawn Richards in an Illinois 6A state semifinal loss to Crete Monee.

Elsewhere, defensive end Jalen Hunt had three tackles for a loss for Belleville (Mich.) in a state semifinal loss and defensive end Jake Karchinski recovered a fumble and two stops for West De Pere in a Wisconsin state title game loss.