IOWA CITY — National Egg Day isn’t until June 3, but Big Ten football teams laid several of them Saturday.
Wisconsin took the luster off next week’s visit to Iowa by getting scrambled by someone named Squally Canada and suffering its first home non-conference loss in 15 years. Nebraska put another dent in Scott Frost’s quest for sainthood by losing to Troy.
Illinois blew a 19-7 fourth-quarter lead. Rutgers lost to the worst team in the Big 12. Purdue lost. Northwestern lost. Maryland followed two very impressive wins by laying a gigantic Terrapin egg against Temple.
Someone needs to do some digging to find the last time the Big Ten lost seven non-conference games on one Saturday.
Iowa chose not to participate in the egg-laying.
The Hawkeyes did what legitimate Big Ten contenders are supposed to do when they come up against FCS opponents, even when they happen to be above-average FCS teams.
They dominated in every way imaginable on the way to a 38-14 victory over Northern Iowa at Kinnick Stadium.
Forget what that final score looks like. It was 38-0 at the end of three quarters. After Iowa scored to make it 31-0 in the middle of the third quarter, it had outgained UNI 414-38.
You get the idea: It was about as lopsided as college football games get.
These Week 3 non-conference games can be very tricky things for power-five teams.
Very often, the opponent is someone you’re supposed to pummel and the next game frequently is the conference opener. It’s easy to catch yourself sneaking a peek ahead instead of being properly prepared for the task at hand. It’s human nature.
You don’t think Wisconsin had Iowa in the back of its brain when it stepped onto the field to face BYU on Saturday? It was pretty obvious Nebraska might have been anticipating next week’s visit to Michigan’s "Big House."
"The way college football is right now, you better show up every week or you could be in for a bad surprise," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.
Illinois, Purdue and Rutgers probably didn’t get caught looking ahead. They’re just not very good.
But the others fell victim to what have come to be referred to as "trap games."
"I never use that word. Actually, I have used it before but not this week," Ferentz said. "We’ve always had great respect for UNI. Coach Farley has done a great job there for a long time."
Iowa has occasionally been caught in trap games before. It lost to North Dakota State in Week 3 in 2016. It lost to Pittsburgh on the eve of Big Ten play in 2008. It looked past UNI in the 2009 season opener but escaped by miraculously blocking back-to-back field goal attempts in the final minute.
Nothing like that was necessary Saturday.
Iowa’s players vowed all week that they wouldn’t look past the Panthers but, hey, every team says that, right? No one says "We’re really not taking this opponent seriously because we have a bigger game next week."
But saying the right thing and doing it are two different things.
The Hawkeyes did all the right things this time, taking care of business in a methodical way.
"Obviously, we were just focused only on this week and what we can do week to week," said tight end Noah Fant, who caught five passes for 99 yards in the first quarter alone.
Obviously. The Hawkeyes outgained UNI 191-16 in the first quarter, 125-4 in the second quarter. The Panthers only had the ball a little more than nine minutes in the first half and they only ran 20 plays to 50 for Iowa.
The Hawkeyes didn’t make any sort of major mistake until the final minute of the half when Nate Stanley threw a pass up for grabs over the middle and had it intercepted. Iowa’s Michael Ojemudia made up for that by intercepting it right back on the very next play.
Ferentz wasn’t completely satisfied. He said he still saw some things — sacks, turnovers, penalties — he didn’t like — but it was a vast improvement on the first two games.
Now, comes a much larger test when Wisconsin comes to visit. It’s something the players said they really haven’t contemplated until now.
"Not yet," Fant said. "We’ve been focusing on each and every game as we go along and not looking ahead."
That’s how you avoid laying an egg.
091518-Iowa-UNI-001
Nick Tomlonovic, dressed in a replica Nile Kinnick uniform, marches down the team entryway among cheering fans before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-002
Iowa Hawkeyes players walk off the busses before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-003
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz steps off the bus before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-004
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders smile and cheer as the team enters Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-005
Fans wait for the arrival of the Hawkeyes before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-006
Nick Tomlonovic, dressed in a replica Nile Kinnick uniform, recites his 1939 Heisman Trophy speech before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-007
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) jumps into the end zone avoiding a tackle by Northern Iowa Panthers defensive back Xavior Williams (9) as linebacker Duncan Ferch (39) runs in late to try and help during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-008
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) runs into the end zone after a 5-yard pass from quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-009
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates a touchdown with quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-010
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-011
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nick Easley (84) runs after a 29-yard pass reception before being brought down by Northern Iowa Panthers defensive back Korby Sander (5) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-012
Northern Iowa Panthers running back Trevor Allen (25) is brought down by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) and defensive back Jake Gervase (30) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-013
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) runs up the middle for a 10-yard touchdown during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-014
Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jack Hockaday (48) and linebacker Kristian Welch (34) bring down Northern Iowa Panthers tight end Briley Moore (86) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-015
Iowa Hawkeyes fans in the student section wave to kids at the Stead Family Children's Hospital before the start of the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-016
Northern Iowa Panthers quarterback Colton Howell drops back to pass before throwing an interception to Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Michael Ojemudiaduring the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday. Howell was replaced in the third quarter after completing just three passes in the first half.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-017
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass under pressure from Northern Iowa Panthers linebacker Rickey Neal Jr. during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-018
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) pulls in a 29-yard pass before being hit by Northern Iowa Panthers defensive back Roosevelt Lawrence (1) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-019
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) avoids a hit by Northern Iowa Panthers defensive back Xavior Williams (9) for an 8-yard run before being downed on the 2-yard line during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-020
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Kyle Groeneweg (14) runs the ball as he's hit by Northern Iowa Panthers defensive back Korby Sander (5) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-021
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) signals a first down after catching a pass for 43 yards during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-022
Northern Iowa Panthers defensive back Xavior Williams (9) runs on a kick return during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-023
Northern Iowa Panthers wide receiver Jaylin James (83) pulls in a pass as Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Kristian Welch (34) runs in to push him out during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-024
Iowa Hawkeyes fans cheer for their team before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-025
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz gives a high five to tight end Noah Fant (87) after a 29-yard reception during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-026
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) stays up despite a hit by Northern Iowa Panthers linebacker Duncan Ferch (39) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-027
Northern Iowa Panthers tight end Briley Moore (86) pulls in a touchdown pass while covered by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-028
Northern Iowa Panthers tight end Briley Moore (86) picks up the ball after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-029
Northern Iowa Panthers tight end Briley Moore (86) celebrates his touchdown with tight end Elias Nissen (85) and running back Trevor Allen (25) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-030
Iowa Hawkeyes players exit the field after winning their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-031
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders celebrate in the end zone as the team takes to the field after winning their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-032
Iowa Hawkeyes players exit the field after winning their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-033
Iowa Hawkeyes fans in the student section cheer for a TV camera before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-034
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz, left, talks with Northern Iowa Panthers head coach Mark Farley before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-035
Iowa Hawkeyes players huddle up during warmups before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-036
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders cheer to the student section before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-037
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Drew Thomas (41) pulls in a pass during a drill before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-038
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) takes a hand off during warmups before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-039
An Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleader cheers to fans before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-040
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes marching band perform before the game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-041
Iowa Hawkeyes players swarm onto the field before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-042
Fireworks go off after the national anthem before the game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-043
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders celebrate a first down during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-044
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders do backflips during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-045
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Toren Young (28) breaks through the line on a play during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-046
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders and Herky, the mascot, celebrate a touchdown during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-047
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders wave to kids at the Stead Family Children's Hospital during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-048
The moon rises over Kinnick Stadium as a point after kick goes up during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-049
A young Iowa Hawkeyes fan rests on a man's shoulder during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-050
Northern Iowa Panthers cheerleaders perform for fans during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-051
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nick Easley (84) pulls in a pass during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-052
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders perform for fans during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-053
Iowa Hawkeyes fans in the student section walk down to their seats before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-054
Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Kyler Schott (64) and Coy Kirkpatrick (72) go through a drill together before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-055
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) reaches up for a pass during a drill before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-056
Iowa flags are raised by cheerleaders before the team teaks the field before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-057
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Jack Kallenberger (97), defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) and defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) stand for the national anthem before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-058
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Kyle Groeneweg (14) runs the ball as he's chased by Northern Iowa Panthers linebacker Chris Kolarevic (48) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-059
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) is brought down by Northern Iowa Panthers defensive back A.J. Allen (23) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-060
Iowa Hawkeyes place kicker Miguel Recinos (91) sends a point after kick away during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-061
Northern Iowa Panthers running back Trevor Allen (25) is hit by multiple Iowa Hawkeyes defenders on a carry during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-062
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) is brought down near the end zone during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-063
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) runs the ball as he's hit by Northern Iowa Panthers defensive back A.J. Allen (23) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-064
Northern Iowa Panthers quarterback Colton Howell (11) throws a pass during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-065
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) goes down with the ball on a play that was called an incomplete pass during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-066
Signs are seen in the windows of the Stead Family Children's Hospital before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-067
An Iowa Hawkeyes fan in the student section points to the field and cheers before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-068
Iowa Hawkeyes fans in the student section pose for a photo before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-069
An Iowa Hawkeyes fan poses with two Northern Iowa Panthers fans in the student section before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-070
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz walks onto the field for warmups before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-071
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with officials before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-072
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz, left, talks with Northern Iowa Panthers head coach Mark Farley before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-073
Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Dillon Doyle (43) wars up before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-074
Iowa Hawkeyes mascot Herky rides onto the field before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-075
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) carries the ball during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-076
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders face fans during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-077
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz watches his players during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-078
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nick Easley (84) facts to missing a catch during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-079
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates a touchdown with teammates during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-080
Iowa Hawkeyes mascot, Herky, gathers with cheerleaders to celebrate his birthday during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-081
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Toren Young (28) is brought down after a run during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-082
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) pulls in a pass on a scoring drive during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-083
Iowa Hawkeyes fans in the student section wave to kids at the Stead Family Children's Hospital before the start of the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-084
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) celebrates a touchdown with teammates during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-085
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) carries the ball during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-086
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Toren Young (28) rushes into the pileup during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-087
Iowa Hawkeyes fans cheer during the Pancheros Burrito Lift during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-088
Iowa Hawkeyes fans lift a young boy during the Pancheros Burrito Lift during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-089
A Northern Iowa Panthers cheerleader smiles to fans during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-090
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nick Easley (84) reaches for a pass during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-091
Northern Iowa Panthers quarterback Eli Dunne (14) hands off the ball to running back Trevor Allen (25) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
