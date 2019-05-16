Iowa's latest football commitment makes a quick impression.
One day after being offered a scholarship, running back Leshon Williams of Illinois Class 6A power Oak Lawn Richards announced Thursday he will become a Hawkeye.
"Is it really a surprise???" Williams wrote on Twitter in announcing that he had become the 10th member of Iowa's 2020 recruiting class.
The 5-foot-10, 208-pound back rushed for 2,115 yards and 24 touchdowns last season for a 12-1 Richards team which reached the state semifinals.
Williams gave Rock Island a quick taste of his blend of power and elusiveness, which caught the eye of a growing number of college recruiters.
He rushed for 262 yards on 14 carries and scored three first-quarter touchdowns in Richards' 49-0 win over the Rocks in the opening round of Illinois 6A postseason play.
Williams selected Iowa over offers from Cincinnati, Kansas State, Wyoming and a group of seven Mid-American Conference programs.
An all-area choice of the Daily Southtown and honorable mention all-state pick by the Champaign News-Gazette, he is rated by Rivals and 247Sports as a three-star prospect on a five-star scale and is ranked by 247Sports as the 14th-best prospect in the Class of 2020 in Illinois high schools.
Williams is the second running back to announce intentions to sign with Iowa in December.
Gavin Williams of West Des Moines Dowling, who rushed for 1,309 yards and 12 scores for Iowa 4A semifinalist Southeast Polk last fall, committed to the Hawkeyes in January.