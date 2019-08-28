Oliver Martin’s football future at Iowa begins now.
The Michigan transfer has been granted an eligibility waiver by the NCAA, allowing the sophomore wide receiver to compete this season for the Hawkeyes and retain three years of eligibility following his move from the Wolverines program in June.
While waiting for a decision from the NCAA, coach Kirk Ferentz said Tuesday that Martin has continued to prepare to play this season and would likely be on the field for Saturday’s 6:40 p.m. season opener against Miami (Ohio) if the NCAA made a decision.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Iowa City West graduate applied for the waiver in July which allows him to forego sitting out one season as NCAA rules typically require of transfers in football.
Martin played in 13 games for Michigan last fall as a redshirt freshman, catching 11 passes for 125 yards and one touchdown. He also gained 11 yards on one carry for the Wolverines.