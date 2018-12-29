Feeding giraffes among Hawkeye bowl experiences: Outback Bowl participants had a chance to get take a break Saturday when Busch Gardens hosted players and coaches from Iowa and Mississippi State.
For two Hawkeyes from Bettendorf, the chance to feed the giraffes on a safari-like trek turned into a family affair.
Sophomore offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger and junior defensive lineman Jack Kallenberger were among players chosen to participate in a unique experience the theme park hosted after Iowa completed its morning practice.
“It was a pretty cool deal,’’ Mark Kallenberger said. “To raise your hand up and have the giraffe come down and eat lettuce right out of it, that’s something I’ve never experienced before.’’
Jack Kallenberger said a handful of Hawkeyes were invited to participated in the behind-the-scenes experience.
They joined Brandon Smith, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Chauncey Golston, Devonte Young and A.J. Epenesa on the back of an elevated truck driven into an area where giraffes roam, approaching the vehicles.
Busch Gardens staff members instructed the players how to feed the animals.
“I almost got licked,’’ Smith said. “I was holding the lettuce too low and the giraffe came down to get it. That was a little crazy.’’
But, it was an experience the Hawkeyes won’t forget.
“Who gets to do something like this? It’s a special deal, getting a chance to feed the giraffes like that and do something like this with my brother and our teammates,’’ Jack Kallenberger said.
The Hawkeyes were also given the VIP treatment on one of the park’s rides, the Falcon’s Fury, but both Kallenberger brothers and Golston were unable to participate because of a height restriction.
Smith-Marsette and Smith coaxed running backs coach Derrick Foster to join them on the attraction which lifts riders 335 feet into the air, tips them forward and then drops them back to the ground.
“That was wild,’’ Smith-Marsette said. “It was a good time, though.’’
The event is one of several the Hawkeyes have participated in at the bowl site.
Second-team kicker Caleb Shudak edged Smith for top honors at a bowling event Iowa and Mississippi State players participated in on Friday night and today, both teams are headed to Clearwater Beach as part of the bowl’s annual beach day.
“We’re having a great experience, doing and seeing a lot, but the best is yet to come when we get the win on New Year’s Day,’’ Jack Kallenberger said. “That will be the most fun of all.’’
More cowbell: During a Saturday press conference, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz referenced the cowbells Mississippi State fans ring throughout games by saying the Hawkeyes prepared for it as much as they could.
“We rounded up all the cowbells we could in Iowa City,’’ Ferentz said. “That will be an experience for us.’’
The so-called “clanga’’ tradition has been around for decades and involves thousands of fans bringing cowbells to games and ringing them from early and often.
Who's the boss: When Tyler Linderbaum was shifted from defensive tackle to center a couple of weeks ago as Iowa coaches eye the future, it didn’t take Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker totally by surprise.
“That’s the one thing about the head coach being an offensive guy,’’ Parker said Friday following an Iowa practice. “I’ll just stay in my lane.’’
An easy decision: Tuesday’s game will be the last at the college level for Mississippi State all-American nose guard Jeffery Simmons.
The junior who announced a little over a week ago that he will place his name on the list of draft eligible players for 2019 called the decision to play in the bowl an easy one.
“It was questionable for some guys, but we love these guys,’’ Simmons said. “We’ve been through a lot of ups and downs the whole season. One last ride won’t hurt. We’re going to get it done. We’re going to have fun and get this win.’’
RPO or no: Mississippi State makes ample use of the run-pass option, the current craze in college football.
Rules allow offensive linemen to legally be up to three yards downfield on passing plays, an area many teams try to push beyond that barrier understanding that it rarely leads to a flag.
“That’s where we are with today’s game,’’ Parker said. “Run linemen downfield, throw the ball.’’
Parker gets the reasoning the RPO is in vogue.
“It’s entertaining for the fans. It’s good for advertisements. It’s good for people watching TV,’’ Parker said.
For the guys being paid to figure out ways to defend that?
“Not so much,’’ Parker said.
A matter of timing: Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said right guard Tristan Wirfs is healthy and will likely be the Hawkeyes’ starter in Tuesday’s game.
During an open portion of a Friday practice, Levi Paulsen replaced Wirfs with the starting unit and Wirfs competed with the second team.
“We rotate guys around all the time,’’ Ferentz said. “The power of social media, within two hours, his mother is calling in wondering if he’s sick or whatever. He’s fine, just a matter of timing and us rotating guys.’’
— Steve Batterson, Quad-City Times