IOWA CITY — Kirk Ferentz insisted Friday that he doesn’t know much yet about the Iowa football team’s first opponent this season.
He didn’t even mention Northern Illinois by name, although he then admitted that he has heard that the Huskies have a disruptive defense with one player being particularly effective in that area.
Mark Kallenberger seems to know all about NIU and All-American defensive end Sutton Smith.
And he’s acutely aware that it may be his job to block Smith three weeks from today in the first game of his college career.
After just one year on campus, the former Bettendorf High School star has risen to the No. 2 left tackle spot on the Iowa depth chart. And as we learned this week, starting left tackle Alaric Jackson has been suspended for that first game for "violating team policy." Starting right tackle Tristan Wirfs previously was suspended for the same game for an alcohol-related incident.
There suddenly are two big, glaring vacancies that are there for the taking. At least for one game.
"There’s definitely a little more urgency now in practice," Kallenberger said Friday at the Hawkeyes’ preseason media day. "I definitely have to go a little harder. It’s kind of pushed me. It’s not like I wasn’t going hard in practice before but it’s kind of opened my eyes up.
"The opportunity is there to take for that first game. I just think you’ve got to prepare better. I’ve got to be better in practice. I’ve got to be better in meetings. Even just the littlest things like that, I need to try to step forward and take the opportunity that’s in front of me."
Even though Kallenberger is listed as Jackson’s understudy, it’s not a guarantee that he will start on Sept. 1.
The Hawkeyes take pride in having offensive linemen who are completely interchangeable so that almost anyone can step in at any position.
When asked about likely replacements, Ferentz mentioned fifth-year senior Dalton Ferguson (listed No. 2 at right tackle), junior Levi Paulsen (No. 2 at right guard) and Kallenberger.
"Those guys would be the three most logical guys to fill in there, and hopefully those guys will continue to improve," Ferentz said.
Offensive line coach Tim Polasek said he really likes what he has seen of Ferguson, and he also mentioned both Levi Paulsen and his twin brother, Landan, listed No. 2 at left guard. He included Kallenberger almost as an after-thought, saying he "just continues to plug along."
"I’d like to see him maybe raise his own expectations to be closer to our own for him as a coaching staff," Polasek said.
"I don’t think we’ve seen his best yet," Polasek added. "He battled some illness early in camp where he lost some weight and wasn’t himself. I think Mark just has to put it all together. The details of the technique and assignments and how good can you be late in plays … we’re just still anxiously waiting to see Mark put it all together."
It may be hard to believe for those who watched Kallenberger manhandle defenders during his days at Bettendorf, but he’s actually a bit undersized for the position right now. Jackson and Wirfs both weigh 320, and all the other potential tackle replacements are 300-plus.
Kallenberger is listed as 6-foot-6, 282 pounds, but he admitted he’s at about 276 right now after struggling to keep down any food for a few days early in camp.
He’s confident he will be back up into the 280s within days, though, and said it’s quality weight. He said the 25 pounds he gained during his first year on campus had no impact on his mobility.
"It’s just all Coach (Chris) Doyle," he said of the Hawkeyes’ highly respected strength and conditioning coach. "He’s really, really good at what he does, and he’s done it really well with me. He’s good at not putting too much weight on but putting on the right amount of weight so that I keep my athleticism."
Kallenberger actually agreed with Polasek’s assessment that he needs to have more confidence in his own abilities and set higher expectations for himself.
"Honestly, it comes down to cleaning my mind," Kallenberger said. "If I’m thinking ‘Oh, I had a bad play the last play,’ that’s just going to affect me. … It’s just cleaning my mind and letting it all flow."
He also admitted that he already has given some thought to what it will be like if he is asked to block Sutton Smith three weeks from now.
The Northern Illinois star is really undersized at 6-1, 236 pounds, but that didn’t keep him from collecting 14 sacks, 29.5 tackles for loss and 73 quarterback hurries last season. He led the country in all three categories.
"But we have A.J. Epenesa, Parker Hesse and Anthony Nelson, who are all amazing defensive ends," Kallenberger said. "A.J. in any other program would be a starter, but Parker is a very important player here. I go against those guys every day. I’ve gone against A.J. Epenesa more times than any other defensive end. I think that right there alone is going to prepare me."