MINNEAPOLIS — From coach Tom Brands' perspective, Iowa got out of Sunday's Big Ten wrestling dual what the Hawkeyes put into it.
"They geared up for it, our guys get up for it. Good things happen when you get ready,'' Brands said after fourth-ranked Iowa remained unbeaten with a 24-10 victory over eighth-ranked Minnesota in front of a sellout crowd at Maturi Pavilion.
The Hawkeyes won seven matches, held a 17-8 advantage in takedowns and defeated three top-10 Golden Gophers to retain possession of the Governor's Border Belt for the fifth straight year.
Iowa benefited from a pin by Alex Marinelli at 165 pounds, adding to the 3-0 lead it opened when fifth-ranked Kaleb Young broke a 1-1 tie in the final 10 seconds of his dual-opening match with ninth-rated Steve Bleise, throwing him to his back to claim a 7-1 win.
"I was hand fighting. He went to a shot, came up to a body lock, not exactly a position I want to be in, but nothing that I haven't been in before,'' Young said. "He came up tight, I stepped my hips out in front and let it fly.''
Folowing Marinelli's pin in 5 minutes, 55 seconds, North Scott alum Mitch Bowman nearly extended Iowa's 9-0 lead. The senior 174-pounder fell behind 11th-rated Devin Skatzka 7-1 but scored a reversal and three takedowns in the final two-plus minutes and was in a shot as time expired in his 11-9 defeat.
Iowa (7-0, 2-0 Big Ten) picked up wins from Cash Wilcke at 184 and Jacob Warner at 197 before back-to-back wins over top-10 opponents by Spencer Lee at 125 and Austin DeSanto at 133 secured the victory for the Hawkeyes.
Lee, ranked second following his loss in the title match in Midlands Championships, worked past sixth-rated Sean Russell 4-0 before the 10th-rated DeSanto outworked sixth-ranked Ethan Lizak 6-1.
The Hawkeyes picked up bonus points at 149, where Pat Lugo won a 14-0 major over Tommy Thorn.
Minnesota (8-2, 1-1) collected its other wins at 141, where sixth-rated Mitch McKee edged 15th-ranked Max Murin 5-3 and at 285, where freshman Gable Steveson moved to 20-0 with a 12-3 major decision over redshirt freshman Connor Corbin.
"We showed some things with where we're headed,'' Brands said. "There are some things in this lineup that are not going our way necessarily, but where we're headed with this team, the path we're on, we're going in the right direction.''
Iowa returns home Friday, hosting Rutgers at 8 p.m.