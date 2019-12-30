10 @ 10: Records, stats from the Holiday Bowl

5. Senior Nate Stanley finished as only the second quarterback in Hawkeye history to go 3-0 as a starter.

“Extremely special to be up there with (Ricky) Stanzi,’’ Stanley said. “Just goes to show the work that this team has put in. Going 3-0 in those bowl games wouldn’t happen without my teammates, especially on defense. Last year against Mississippi State, our defense played great. They played great today. All three of those bowl wins were truly team wins.’’

Stanley completed his career 27-12 as a starter at Iowa, tying Stanzi for second all-time on the Iowa list and trailing only Chuck Long’s 35 victories.

He also finished his senior year with 2,951 passing yards, the best season of his career.

That positioned him with 8,302 yards, passing Drew Tate on the list with his 213 yards in the bowl and second only to Long’s collection of 10,461 yards.

6. For the most, coach Kirk Ferentz felt Iowa played against USC like it prepared for the Trojans.

He said Friday’s 25-point win over the Pac-12 team was a reflection of what he had been seeing on the practice field in the days leading up to the Holiday Bowl.