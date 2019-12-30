10 @ 10: Records, stats from the Holiday Bowl

The Iowa football team added an exclamation point to a 10-3 season with its performance in the 49-24 rout of Southern California in the Holiday Bowl.
Today’s Hawkeye 10@10 reviews what transpired against Trojans and covers the work of former Hawkeyes in the NFL over the weekend.
1. Freshman tight end Sam LaPorta was Iowa’s receiving leader against Southern California, recording career highs with both six receptions and 44 receiving yards.
Two of his catches came on critical third-down plays, but LaPorta said that was a reflection of all how the entire Iowa offense worked.
“When everyone is working together, it allows us to play fast, physical and together,’’ he said. “It allowed me to make some plays and get singled out. I made those plays. It was a great opportunity for me and the rest of the team.’’
2. Tyler Goodson rushed for 48 yards and one touchdown in the Hawkeyes’ 49-24 victory over USC to finish as Iowa’s season rushing leader.
Goodson rushed for 638 yards to become the first true freshman ever to lead the Hawkeyes in rushing.
The last redshirt freshman to lead Iowa in rushing was Ladell Betts, who ran for 679 yards in 1998. Goodson also led Iowa with five rushing touchdowns.
3. Ihmir Smith-Marsette’s 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown was the seventh-longest return in Hawkeye history and second-longest by an Iowa player in a bowl game, second only to C.J. Jones’ 100-yard return against USC in the 2003 Orange Bowl.
The score was one of three by the junior, tying an Iowa record for touchdowns in a bowl set by Shonn Greene.
“There’s always a lot of plays scripted for specific people. Depending on the situations that come up, those plays get called,’’ quarterback Nate Stanley said. “Ihmir got the lucky draw, had a lot of those plays called for him.’’
4.. A.J. Epenesa tied an Iowa bowl record with 2.5 sacks in the win over USC, matching the work of Jonathan Babineaux in the 2005 Capital One Bowl and Abdul Hodge in the 2005 Capital One Bowl.
The junior finished the season with 11.5 sacks, the most by any Hawkeye since Adrian Clayborn matched that total in 2009.
Epenesa finished with 10 sacks in 2018, making him the first Hawkeye to record double-digit sack totals in consecutive seasons since Matt Roth, who finished with 10 in 2002 and 12 in 2003.
5. Senior Nate Stanley finished as only the second quarterback in Hawkeye history to go 3-0 as a starter.
“Extremely special to be up there with (Ricky) Stanzi,’’ Stanley said. “Just goes to show the work that this team has put in. Going 3-0 in those bowl games wouldn’t happen without my teammates, especially on defense. Last year against Mississippi State, our defense played great. They played great today. All three of those bowl wins were truly team wins.’’
Stanley completed his career 27-12 as a starter at Iowa, tying Stanzi for second all-time on the Iowa list and trailing only Chuck Long’s 35 victories.
He also finished his senior year with 2,951 passing yards, the best season of his career.
That positioned him with 8,302 yards, passing Drew Tate on the list with his 213 yards in the bowl and second only to Long’s collection of 10,461 yards.
6. For the most, coach Kirk Ferentz felt Iowa played against USC like it prepared for the Trojans.
He said Friday’s 25-point win over the Pac-12 team was a reflection of what he had been seeing on the practice field in the days leading up to the Holiday Bowl.
“I think our coaching staff, our entire staff, has done a really good job of giving the players a good play. Ultimately, it’s about good, sound execution on the field. It’s all about the players,’’ Ferentz said.
“These have been really responsive, practiced really well all week. We’re not in the cozy confines of Iowa City. We’re not able to set the times like we want. Couple bowl activities, which were great. The guys have been flexible, they handled it like a mature football team. I think the coaches on both sides of the ball give these guys good plans and the guys executed it.’’
Ferentz said that translated into the game Iowa wanted.
“Really pleased with everything I saw,’’ Ferentz said. “We knew they were going to get some yards. We knew they were going to score. We wanted to limit them to field goals instead of touchdowns. A good night for us.’’
7. Nick Niemann’s 25-yard pick six for Iowa’s final touchdown was his first career interception and the Hawkeyes’ first interception returned for a score this season.
The play in the game’s final two minutes allowed Iowa to extend a string of seasons with at least one pick six to 12.
8. For the first time in Iowa’s 13 games during its 10-3 season, Keith Duncan did not kick a field goal in the Hawkeyes’ Holiday Bowl victory.
Duncan did scored seven points on PAT kicks, however.
The junior finished the season with 119 points, the third-highest total in Hawkeye history and one point shy of the school record set by Nate Kaeding in 2002 and matched by Shonn Greene in 2008.
Duncan’s 29 field goals this season finishes tied for the sixth-highest single-season total in NCAA history.
9. George Kittle headed into the postseason with another big game for San Francisco in the 49ers’ win over Seattle, highlighting the work of Hawkeyes in the NFL on Sunday.
Kittle caught seven passes for 86 yards and rushed one time for a seven-yard gain.
Defensively, Anthony Hitchens and Ben Niemann had productive days for the Kansas City in a win over Los Angeles Chargers.
Hitchens finished with five tackles and five assists while Niemann had three tackles and one assist for the Chiefs in a game which saw Desmond King finish with one assist for the Chargers.
Elsewhere, Jaleel Johnson had four assists for Minnesota in its loss to Chicago, Josey Jewell had tackles and one assist and Noah Fant caught one pass for four yards in Denver’s win over Oakland and Anthony Nelson had one assist for Tampa Bay in its loss to Atlanta.
10. Holiday Bowl officials were pleased with Friday’s attendance of 50,123.
It marked the first time since 2014 the bowl had topped 50,000 fans in the house.