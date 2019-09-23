As Nate Stanley chases some of his long-standing Iowa records, Chuck Long welcomes the chance to re-enter the race.
The former Hawkeye quarterback and current CEO and executive director of the Iowa Sports Foundation will work this winter as the running backs coach for the St. Louis BattleHawks of the fledgling XFL, part of a staff led by former Iowa tight end Jonathan Hayes.
“It’s an opportunity that gets the competitive juices going again,’’ Long said Monday after speaking at the weekly Davenport Grid Club luncheon. “The closer it gets, the more anxious I am.’’
Hayes, who worked with Long in 2000-02 on Bob Stoops’ staff at Oklahoma, reached out to Long earlier this year to gauge his interest about a return to coaching.
Long last coached in 2012, working on a volunteer basis as an assistant at Norman (Okla.) High School for a program quarterbacked by one of Long’s sons.
He took that job after spending two seasons as the offensive coordinator at Kansas, part of a college coaching career that began at Iowa in 1995 and included stops at Oklahoma and San Diego State.
“I’ve always liked coaching and being around young people, helping them as they work to be the best they can be. That has me excited about being a part of this,’’ Long said.
“This league, it will include some players who have been part of NFL organizations and are trying to get back there, and it will include some players trying to get there. These guys, they’ll know a lot of football.’’
Long also welcomes the chance to help Hayes as well as his former Iowa teammate takes on his first head coaching assignment.
“We had a great experience together as teammates at Iowa and again on a staff at Oklahoma in winning a national championship there in 2000,’’ Long said. “Bob Stoops is going to coach the Dallas team and the more I talked with Jonathan about this job, the more I wanted to be part of it.’’
The winter and spring schedule of XFL teams – 10 weeks beginning the weekend after the Super Bowl –will allow the 1985 Heisman runner-up to continue in his role with the Iowa Sports Foundation.
“The timing of it all, it works out great,’’ Long said.
His new coaching position will lead to a change in the timing of the 23rd annual Chuck Long Charity Auction benefiting the Children’s Therapy Center of the Quad-Cities.
The event which raised $195,000 earlier this year will move from its traditional late winter date to Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Until then, as XFL teams prepare to draft talent in mid-October, Long will keep an eye on Stanley’s work with the Hawkeyes’ 14th-ranked football team.
The senior quarterback is 16 touchdown passes away from matching Long’s school career record of 74 established between 1981-85.
“It’s time for that touchdown record to go and I’m going to be happy for him when he breaks it. He’s earned it,’’ said Long, whose Iowa records of 10,461 passing yards and 10,254 yards of total offense will likely remain out of Stanley’s reach.
“The growth that he has shown, the moxie and toughness he displays, he’s had an impressive college career. When he sets that touchdown record, it’s going to stand for a long time.’’