Manny Rugamba is no longer an Iowa football player, but his next college game will be played at Kinnick Stadium.
Rugamba, who started 11 games at cornerback for the Hawkeyes over the past two seasons, announced Friday night plans to transfer to Miami (Ohio).
After sitting out the upcoming season in accordance with NCAA transfer rules, Rugamba will be eligible for the Redhawks at the start of a 2019 schedule that begins with an Aug. 31 game at Iowa.
In announcing his decision, Rugamba described his choice of the Mid-American Conference program which went 5-7 last season as the best opportunity for him.
"I feel this is the best choice for me, and I am most grateful of the opportunity that has been offered to me," Rugamba wrote in announcing his choice on Twitter.
The Naperville, Illinois, native announced in early July his plans to transfer from Iowa, which coach Kirk Ferentz said last week at the Big Ten kickoff was a mutual agreement between Rugamba and Iowa coaches following a meeting that took place in late June.
Ferentz said it was determined then that a "fresh start" was the best route for Rugamba, an eight-game starter in 2017 who was listed behind Michael Ojemudia at right cornerback on Iowa’s spring depth chart.
Rugamba is the first of eight players to leave the program this summer to announce future plans.
Two quarterbacks who left Iowa as graduate transfers earlier have joined other programs, with Tyler Wiegers competing for the starting job at Eastern Michigan and Ryan Boyle now enrolled at Indiana State.