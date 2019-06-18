The Marcus Paschal pipeline to the Iowa football program continues to grow.
For the second time in three days and the third time in three years, a player currently competing on a Largo High School team in Florida coached by Paschal, a former Iowa defensive back, has made a verbal commitment to continue his career with the Hawkeyes.
Keylen Gulley, a 6-foot, 167-pound cornerback announced his commitment to sign with Iowa on Tuesday, becoming the 14th player to announce intentions to become part of the Hawkeyes’ 2020 recruiting class.
His commitment comes two days after Largo receiver Quavon Matthews announced his intention to sign with Iowa in December, the earliest time that 2020 high school seniors can sign binding letters of intent.
In announcing his decision on Twitter, Gulley thanked his mother, Paschal, his friends and his older brother Keon for their support.
“You guys have all played major roles, not only in the recruiting process but in my life. I can’t thank you guys enough for that,’’ Gulley wrote. “After talking it over with those I love, I finally found the place where I can call home. With that said, I would like to announce that I am 1,000 percent committed to the University of Iowa.’’
Gulley was offered a scholarship on May 8, the same day Iowa extended an offer to Matthews and he joined Matthews on a visit to the Iowa campus last week.
Iowa previously landed redshirt freshman receiver Calvin Lockett from the Largo program.
Ranked by Rivals and 247Sports as a three-star prospect on a five-star scale, Gulley selected the Hawkeyes over offers from Southern Mississippi and South Dakota.
He is the first defensive back and sixth defensive player to announce intentions to sign with Iowa in the current recruiting cycle.