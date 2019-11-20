10 @ 10: Senior Day is bittersweet occasion

Growing receiver depth, a rise in the College Football Playoff poll and a defense that continues to deliver are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10 @ 10.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. Iowa tight end Nate Wieting senses a little irony in the fact that he’ll play his final collegiate home game against his home state school.
The senior from Rockford Lutheran has caught seven passes for 75 yards so far this season for Iowa.
“It is ironic, but I’m extremely grateful and really happy to be where I’m at,’’ Wieting said. “Really happy to play for a program like Iowa that’s had historic success and a coach like coach (Kirk) Ferentz. There’s no one better in the business.’’
2. Receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette likes the growth he has seen from players in his position group this season.
“We felt like the potential was there for us to step up and do good things together and that’s happening,’’ the junior said. “It’s been great to watch everybody kind of take their game to the next level and help us move the ball. We’re doing our jobs, but working to get better every day.’’
Smith-Marsette is currently Iowa’s second-leading receiver with 37 receptions for 533 yards.
Nico Ragaini leads the Hawkeyes with 39 catches.
3. Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin and defensive back Julius Brents are headed toward redshirt seasons.
Coach Kirk Ferentz said Tuesday that the pair will likely appear in no more than four games this season, allowing them to preserve the year of eligibility.
4. The Hawkeyes moved up to 17th this week in the College Football Playoff rankings.
At 7-3, Iowa has faced more ranked opponents than any other team in the third CFP third rankings of the season.
Half of the Hawkeyes’ schedule 10 games into the season have been against teams currently in the top-25.
Iowa has faced No. 8 Penn State, No. 10 Minnesota, No. 12 Wisconsin, No. 13 Michigan and No. 22 Iowa State, going 2-3 against those teams.
The Hawkeyes have a combined margin of victory of five points in the two wins and a combined margin of defeat of 14 points in the three losses.
5. Iowa’s defense continues to deliver.
The Hawkeyes have allowed 14 touchdowns in 10 games, tied for the fourth fewest in the country with Clemson. Only Ohio State with 11, Georgia with 12 and Utah with 13 have surrendered fewer touchdowns than Iowa this season.
6. Coach Kirk Ferentz refers to Saturday’s Senior Day as traditionally a bittersweet occasion, calling the 19 seniors Iowa will honor an impressive group.
“The best thing about it, I’m not going to have to worry about them after they graduate and after they leave,’’ Ferentz said. “They’re all in good shape right now academically, all doing a good job leading our football team. They’re a big part of the reason we’re having success. We have a lot of really good stories.’’
7. Have a game, Deuce Hogan.
The Iowa quarterback commit threw for five touchdowns and rushed for a sixth last weekend, to highlight the work Hawkeye 2020 recruits at the prep level.
Hogan completed 24-of-46 passes for 303 yards and scored on a 12-yard carry from Grapevine Faith Christian in its 42-28 Texas postseason win over Tyler Grace.
In Iowa, running back Gavin Williams rushed for 140 yards for West Des Moines Dowling as it moved into the Iowa Class 4A state title game with a 42-6 win over Cedar Rapids Kennedy and Council Bluffs Lewis Central defensive lineman Logan Jones recorded three tackles, including one for a loss, in a Class 3A semifinal loss to Western Dubuque.
Elsewhere, tight end Elijah Yelverton caught five passes for 57 yards and two scores for Trinity Christian in a Texas postseason win, cornerback Brenden Deasfernades had one tackle for Belleville in its win over West Bloomfield in the Michigan quarterfinals and Mason Richman had two tackles, including one for a loss, for Blue Valley in its Kansas 6A quarterfinal win over Blue Valley North.
8. Plenty of tickets are available for Saturday’s 11 a.m. game between Iowa and Illinois.
As of Tuesday, a little over 10,000 seats remain for the Hawkeyes’ home finale.
Tickets are priced at $65, with a special $25 ticket available for youths age 18 and under.
9. Hawkeye quarterback Nate Stanley has started 36 consecutive games for the Hawkeyes, guiding Iowa to a 24-12 record in those games.
With his two touchdown passes last week against Minnesota, the senior has now thrown 66 during his college career.
That’s second on Iowa’s all-time list and eight behind the school record of 74 set by Chuck Long between 1981-85.
10. This is Iowa’s 130th season of football, but Saturday’s game will be the 75th meeting between the Hawkeyes and Illinois.
The schools did not play between 1953-66 because of a fight that followed the 1952 game.
The Fighting Illini have played Iowa even in games in Iowa City, where the series is tied 18-18-2.
The Hawkeyes have had the edge in recent seasons, winning the last six games between the teams and 10 of the last 11.