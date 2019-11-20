10 @ 10: Senior Day is bittersweet occasion

Growing receiver depth, a rise in the College Football Playoff poll and a defense that continues to deliver are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10 @ 10.

Your daily dose of Iowa football news and notes is delivered each weekday at 10 a.m. at Hawkmania.com, your home for all things Iowa.

Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:

1. Iowa tight end Nate Wieting senses a little irony in the fact that he’ll play his final collegiate home game against his home state school.

The senior from Rockford Lutheran has caught seven passes for 75 yards so far this season for Iowa.

“It is ironic, but I’m extremely grateful and really happy to be where I’m at,’’ Wieting said. “Really happy to play for a program like Iowa that’s had historic success and a coach like coach (Kirk) Ferentz. There’s no one better in the business.’’

2. Receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette likes the growth he has seen from players in his position group this season.