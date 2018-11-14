IOWA CITY — For one Iowa women’s basketball player, signing day hit home.
Megan Meyer, the younger sister of Hawkeye junior Makenzie Meyer, was one of three players to sign letters of intent with the Iowa program on Wednesday, the first day that current high school seniors were eligible to sign with college programs.
The 5-foot-8 guard is a three-time all-state selection who is joined in Iowa’s recruiting class by Gabbie Marshall, 5-9 guard from Cincinnati, and McKenna Warnock, a 6-1 guard from Marshall, Minnesota.
"I’m excited about having Megan here next year and getting the chance to play on the same team with her in college," Makenzie Meyer said during the Hawkeyes’ recent media day. "She’s worked hard to give herself this opportunity."
The pair last played on the same team at Mason City High School in 2016, where they teamed up to help win the Iowa Class 4A state championship.
"It’s going to be a lot of fun to be teammates again and to be able to have her on my team during my senior season at Iowa," Makenzie Meyer said. "It’s going to be good having her here in Iowa City helping our team."
Megan Meyer averaged 25.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3 assists and 3.3 steals last season for a Mason City team that reached the quarterfinals of the Iowa 4A state tournament.
A two-time all-state selection in Ohio, Marshall shot 53.2 percent from 3-point range last season and led Mount Notre Dame High School with averages of 15.6 points and 3 steals per game.
Warnock is ranked by ESPNW as the 86th-best recruit nationally. She averaged 28.5 points and 12.9 rebounds while earning all-state honors for Monona Grove High School in Wisconsin last season. Her mother, Karri, is originally from Muscatine.
Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said she likes the potential she sees in the Hawkeye recruiting class, calling all three versatile guards who can shoot and handle the ball well.
"Megan and McKenna both won national AAU championships this summer (while playing for the All-Iowa Attack) while Gabbie comes from a legendary high school and AAU program in Cincinnati," Bluder said. "They are tremendous players but even better young women that will complement our culture here at Iowa."