CHICAGO — Stepping up onto the podium and settling into a chair surrounded by reporters, recorders and cameras at the Big Ten kickoff last week, Nate Stanley has had more comfortable moments in his life.
Perhaps as a herd of opposing defenders were closing in on him.
That’s Iowa’s second-year starting quarterback, focused on getting his job done on the field and dealing with all of stuff that comes along with the task at hand.
"A year ago, I couldn’t see myself sitting here, being part of something like this," Stanley said. "When I think back, it’s been a pretty amazing time. I’ve come a long way."
Coach Kirk Ferentz is anxious to see how much further Stanley can take the Hawkeyes.
The 6-foot-5, 242-pound Wisconsin native has shown growth since leading Iowa to a victory in the Pinstripe Bowl last December, particularly in the way he is leading the Hawkeyes as they prepare to open fall camp next Friday.
"In the things that count, he’s there," Ferentz said. "He’s so solid, so mentally tough. He cares so much about his performance and about his teammates’ performances and about them as people."
That’s Stanley being Stanley.
“Those things, you can’t fake. It’s either there or it’s not," Ferentz said. "He’s such a genuine person."
Part of Stanley’s responsibilities at the Big Ten kickoff included throwing a pass to a member of the audience who attended Tuesday’s kickoff luncheon.
It’s a tradition for each quarterback in attendance to serve up a souvenir to one person in the crowd.
Working from an elevated podium in a ballroom seven stories above street level at the Marriott on North Michigan Avenue, Stanley hit his target.
That will also be among his objectives this season for Iowa, working to improve on a 55.8-percent completion rate from his sophomore season.
Although he's more comfortable in crowded Michigan Stadium than in the crowd on Chicago’s Michigan Avenue, Stanley admitted he enjoyed the experience of attending the Big Ten’s signature event.
"It’s been an awesome experience," Stanley said Tuesday afternoon, nearing the end of a series of media sessions and photo shoots. "It’s an honor that coach Ferentz thinks of me as a face of the team and a leader who will represent Iowa well."
Stanley is the just the second junior Ferentz has taken to Chicago for the Big Ten’s annual preseason showcase.
As much as anything, his attendance is a sign of the respect the 20th year Iowa coach has for the leadership shown by Stanley.
His teammates in attendance describe Stanley as a quiet person who is focused on his responsibilities.
"What you see is what you get," defensive end Parker Hesse said. "I think that helps make him the quarterback he is. When stuff starting hitting the fan, he doesn’t change. He’s the same guy, and you need that kind of leadership from a quarterback."
It’s the leadership the Hawkeyes are looking for from a quarterback more comfortable reviewing tape on his iPad than spending time at a downtown Iowa City nightspot.
Three years into his time in Iowa City, Stanley said the last time he stepped foot in a downtown establishment was during his recruiting visit to Iowa.
"Just not my thing," he said.
What is Stanley’s thing is working to become the best he can be.
That’s been the routine, ever since he showed up early for high school every morning in Menominee, Wisconsin, and threw a ball around with friends in the fieldhouse before going to class.
A year removed from battling now Eastern Michigan quarterback Tyler Wiegers for the starting job at Iowa, Stanley believes that gave him an edge, and that edge is something he works to maintain.
"I’m light years ahead of where I was at the beginning of last year as far as knowing how to prepare and look at film," Stanley said.
Beyond improving his connection rate with Hawkeye receivers, Stanley has worked on developing a quicker release, fine-tuning the ability to deliver the ball with just the right touch depending on the distance and throw he needs to make and putting his feet to use on occasion.
The willingness to work on those areas, that is Stanley’s "thing."
Ferentz doesn’t mind that business-like approach at all, a work ethic rooted in the basics as traditional as the Hawkeyes’ game-day uniforms.
"If you’re good at what you do, you don’t need to broadcast it," Ferentz said.