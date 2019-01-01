TAMPA, Fla. — Even when it seemed like the Iowa offense was moving in reverse, Nate Stanley kept the Hawkeyes moving forward Tuesday in the Outback Bowl.
The junior quarterback said he sensed only a commitment to stay the course as Iowa worked its way to a 27-22 victory over 18th-rated Mississippi State.
"At times when it would have been easy to get a little out of kilter, there wasn’t any panic," Stanley said. "We knew were going up against a very good defense, and we just had to keep working, keep trusting that it would all work."
It eventually did.
Stanley threw three touchdown passes in the win, raising his season total to 26 for the second straight year to again match the second-best effort in Iowa history, one shy of the 27 Chuck Long threw in 1985.
That effort was part of a 21-of-31 performance covering 214 yards on a day when Iowa totaled just 199 as a team.
Losing 15 yards on 20 carries, the Hawkeyes’ offensive yardage total was the fewest ever by a winning Outback Bowl team.
Iowa’s 11 first downs were the fewest by an Outback Bowl team, the one first down the Hawkeyes collected on the ground was the fewest in the bowl’s 33-year history, and Iowa’s rushing total was 66 fewer than the previous low of 51 collected by Georgia in a 2012 game against Michigan State.
"It was a tough to get much going against them, but we kept plugging away at it, and we played a clean game," said Stanley, referring to the Hawkeyes’ penalty-free effort, which also established a bowl record.
Mississippi State sacked Stanley three times and recorded seven tackles for a loss during the game, but the Iowa quarterback said the Hawkeyes’ offensive line held its own generally against extreme pressure from a defensive front anchored by two all-Americans.
"The line did a good job of giving me time in the passing game, and dealing with what they were facing, it was a good effort," Stanley said. "It was tough to move the ball, but they gave us a chance to hang in there and find a way to win. At the end of the day, that’s what matters. We’ll take that, every time."
Iowa Fans
Wearing t-shirts made for the occasion, family and friends of Iowa football player Jake Gervase tailgate prior to Tuesday's Outback Bowl.
Iowa Football fans 2
Family members and friends of Iowa football player Jake Gervase tailgate prior to Tuesday's Outback Bowl in the backyard of a Tampa home.
Gervase celebrates Iowa win
Iowa senior Jake Gervase celebrates with family members after leaping into the stands Tuesday at Raymond James Stadium following Iowa's 27-22 Outback Bowl win over Mississippi State. Gervase intercepted a pass in the end zone in the fourth quarter to preserve the victory.
Outback Bowl Football
Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase reaches out to intercept a pass intended for Mississippi State wide receiver Stephen Guidry during the second half of the Outback Bowl on Tuesday in Tampa, Fla.
APTOPIX Outback Bowl Football
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley beats Mississippi State cornerback Cameron Dantzler on a 75-yard touchdown reception during the first half of Tuesday's Outback Bowl in Tampa, Florida.
Outback Bowl Football
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gets tripped up by Mississippi State safety C.J. Morgan (29) during the second half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Outback Bowl Football
Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill (8) eludes Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia during the second half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Outback Bowl Football
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) strips the ball from Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald (7) during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Outback Bowl Football
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley scores against Mississippi State during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Outback Bowl Football
Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game against Iowa Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Outback Bowl Football
Mississippi State safety Marcus Murphy during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game against Iowa Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Outback Bowl Football
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws a pass against Mississippi State during the second half of the Outback Bowl on Tuesday in Tampa, Fla.
Outback Bowl Football
Mississippi State wide receiver Stephen Guidry flips over after a reception during the second half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game against Iowa Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Outback Bowl Football
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws a pass against Mississippi State during the second half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Outback Bowl Football
Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald (7) eludes Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins to score during the second half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Outback Bowl Football
Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald throws a pass against Iowa during the second half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Outback Bowl Football
Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill (8) Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston during the second half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Outback Bowl Football
Mississippi State wide receiver Osirus Mitchell (87) makes a catch in front of Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia during the second half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Outback Bowl Football
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) is hit by Mississippi State safety C.J. Morgan as he scores a touchdown during the second half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Outback Bowl Football
Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald (7) gets stopped by Iowa defensive end Matt Nelson (96) during the second half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Outback Bowl Football
Mississippi State safety Mark McLaurin celebrates after recovering an Iowa fumble during the second half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Outback Bowl Football
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during the second half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game against Mississippi State Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Outback Bowl Football
Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill (8) scores in front of Iowa defensive back Geno Stone during the second half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
APTOPIX Outback Bowl Football
Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald (7) scores on a 33-yard touchdown run against Iowa during the second half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Outback Bowl Football
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, right, hugs Mississippi State punter Kody Schexnayder after Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22 during the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Outback Bowl Football
Mississippi State' Jace Christmann (47) kicks a field goal against Iowa during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. Holding is Kody Schexnayder (27) (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Outback Bowl Football
Iowa place kicker Miguel Recinos (91) celebrates after his field goal against Mississippi State during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Outback Bowl Football
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) gets tripped up by Mississippi State safety Johnathan Abram (38) during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Outback Bowl Football
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass against Mississippi State during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Outback Bowl Football
Mississippi State quarterback Keytaon Thompson (10) gets hit by Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) on a run during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Outback Bowl Football
Mississippi State wide receiver Malik Dear (9) gets hit by Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) after a reception in the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Outback Bowl Football
Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald (7) fires a pass against Iowa during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
APTOPIX Outback Bowl Football
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) strips the ball from Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald (7) causing a fumble during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. Iowa recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Outback Bowl Football
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) scores on a 13-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Nate Stanley during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
