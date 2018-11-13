IOWA CITY — Nate Stanley is ready to do whatever it takes to help the Iowa football team break out of its three-game funk.
More hours of film study? He’ll do it.
More time working to correct the problems that have bogged down the Iowa offense in recent games? He’s on it.
More minutes encouraging teammates to keep the team moving forward? He says that’s a no brainer.
Still, it’s all new territory for Stanley as a starting quarterback as the Hawkeyes work toward Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game at Illinois, the first time he has been looked at to lead a team mired in a three-game losing streak.
“It’s a different situation, but you do whatever you can to turn things around and get things headed in the right direction again,’’ Stanley said.
The situation that has left Iowa with a 6-4 record with two games remaining in the regular season has led Stanley to evaluate his own performance, something he does on a regular basis.
“I see a lot of room to improve. There are always ups and downs with things, always things to improve on and always things to get better at,’’ Stanley said. “I think there is always room to continue to grow and become better. That process is ongoing and for me, it probably always will be.’’
Through 10 games, Stanley has completed 185-of-317 passes for 2,308 yards, a 58.4 completion percentage that improved with his 27-of-41 effort in last week’s 14-10 loss to Northwestern. The junior has thrown 18 touchdown passes and has been intercepted eight times.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said the sprained thumb Stanley has been dealing with has been no issue.
“It hasn’t altered the plan at all. The question has been can he get to the game and be healthy, but he’s been throwing the ball very well last few weeks every Tuesday, Wednesday, right on through the week,’’ Ferentz said. “It’s been fine.’’
Stanley’s bucket list for growth includes improving the speed of his progressions, improving the ball placement of his passes and getting through his reads faster.
“A lot of it comes down to more experience, more reps, building off of what you’ve done and what you’ve learned.’’
Northwestern provided Stanley with another opportunity to learn in the way it defended the Hawkeyes throughout last week’s game.
The Wildcats limited Iowa to a season-low 64 rushing yards while holding the Hawkeyes to a 3-of-13 conversion rate on third down.
As Stanley put it, “They had us behind the 8 ball all day.’’
In reviewing what transpired, Stanley suggested that Northwestern flipped the defensive script on Iowa on its way to its seventh straight Big Ten road win and a victory which gave the Wildcats the Big Ten West Division title.
“They blitzed pretty much every first down, blitzed pretty much every time they thought we were going to run the ball,’’ Stanley said. “So, we had to get the ball out quick or do some quick throws to receivers.’’
That wasn’t enough for Iowa to avoid another setback.
Stanley said that is where the Hawkeyes’ work and his work begins this week with the objective of regaining some of the edge Iowa has lost on offense.
“Everybody has a scheme or has something that they try to do, and honestly to us, that doesn’t matter,’’ Stanley said. “It comes down to our execution. In our minds, that matters more. It’s us executing what we set out to do and that’s what we’re working on.’’
Even in facing defenses the next two weeks in Illinois and Nebraska that rank 14th and 13th in the Big Ten in yards allowed, giving up 532.9 and 449.4 per game respectively, Stanley said the Hawkeyes’ focus remains unchanged.
“What matters is our execution and how we handle that,’’ Stanley said. “We need to get things going on offense again and be the best we can be from one day to the next over the next couple of weeks.’’