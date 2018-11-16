A pair of Hawkeyes made stellar home debuts as Austin DeSanto and Max Murin recorded pins to help lead Iowa past Princeton 31-10 Friday night.
DeSanto closed out Jonathan Gomez in 3:27 at 133 pounds. Murin followed by pinning Marshall Keller in 4:23 at 141 pounds.
“I got chills,” DeSanto said. “It really pumps you up and I’m excited for this season in front of these fans.”
Top-ranked Spencer Lee got his third technical fall in as many matches to start things off strong for the Hawkeyes.
Fourth-ranked Alex Marinelli also picked up a pin for Iowa at 165 pounds.
Aaron Costello also made the most of his Carver debut, getting a decision win at 285. Myles Wilson's did not go as well, as he dropped a major decision to Travis Stefanik at 174 pounds.
“(We) have to continue to get better,” said Iowa head coach Tom Brands. “We have to get better with injury and technique. What you saw out there was 60-70 percent of our lineup. That’s good news because that means we have some depth.”
The Hawkeyes also got decision wins from Kaleb Young at 157 and Cash Wilcke at 184. Princeton's top-ranked Matthew Kolodzik got a decision win over Iowa's Pat Lugo at 149 pounds and seventh-ranked Patrick Brucki beat Connor Corbin at 197 pounds.