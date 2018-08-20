IOWA CITY — If you just read the bio in the Iowa football media guide, you get the impression that left tackle Alaric Jackson is an absolutely exemplary young man.
He started all 12 regular-season games as a redshirt freshman with the Hawkeyes last season and played every offensive down in 10 of those games. The only time he went to the bench was late in a couple of blowouts.
He earned academic All-Big Ten honors while majoring in sports medicine. He was a captain for his high school team and played five different sports back at Detroit’s Renaissance High School.
Here is what the media guide doesn’t mention: Jackson already has been suspended twice during his relatively brief college career.
He missed the New Era Pinstripe Bowl at the end of last season because he violated “team policies.’’ And he and his high school pal and best friend, Cedric Lattimore, will sit out the Hawkeyes’ season opener against Northern Illinois for the same reason: Violation of team policies.
No one in the Iowa program will specify what that means. We know Jackson didn’t do anything criminal. They’re probably doing a disservice to the kid by not telling us because people undoubtedly will imagine much more sinister infractions than what the young man actually did.
Chances are, he just did something like skipping a few classes or was chronically late for meetings or workouts.
The soft-spoken Jackson, although extremely remorseful, isn’t providing any clues.
“It was just a bad choice I made that was against team policy,’’ he said.
While Jackson doesn’t say much, you can tell just by chatting with him that he is, in fact, a good kid.
“I know this: He’s got a really big heart,’’ offensive line coach Tim Polasek said. “Everybody says he’s a good kid but you know what, he’s still growing as a man.’’
Polasek hinted that going home to the tough streets of Detroit and mingling with old friends back there might not be the best thing for Jackson.
“It’s not the guy at the top of the mountain that can beat you,’’ Polasek added. “It’s all those guys that want to tear you down that get you first. And I think A.J.’s done a good job with that the last couple of months here of surrounding himself with really good, solid individuals.
“And we’re hopeful that he just keeps pushing forward. I think a big role for me is to continue to mentor and teach and be there for him because he’s definitely a guy that needs some help.’’
Assuming they can keep him on the field and out of the doghouse in the future, the Hawkeyes really have something in Jackson. He has a chance to be one of the best offensive linemen to come out of a program that has produced bunches of them.
At 6-foot-7 and 320 pounds, he has prototypical left tackle size and blends that with uncommon athleticism.
He competed in soccer, track, baseball and basketball at various times in high school and really thought of himself primarily as a basketball player until his junior year at Renaissance.
Those hoops skills are still on display in pickup games among the football players.
“Alaric ... he can move, he can dribble, he can shoot,’’ safety Amani Hooker said. “You wouldn’t think he can, but he’s quick on the court.’’
Hooker added that you definitely don’t want to get caught trying to defend Jackson in the low post.
That combination of natural gifts has Polasek excited for the future. He said Jackson “is really practicing at a high level right now’’ along with right tackle Tristan Wirfs, another sophomore who also has been suspended for the Northern Illinois game.
“Both are very gifted and boy, are they practicing hard …’’ Polasek said. “A.J. has done some truly wonderful things. I mean, man, is he paying attention to details. You can see him really playing fast through some tough situations and that’s really O-line play, right? Anybody can learn what to do on certain things. It’s really how do you react when this happens and then can you still be physical and be a great finisher?’’
Jackson vows that this suspension business is behind him.
“I enjoy it here,’’ he said. “I have to thank Coach (Kirk) Ferentz for the opportunity to be here …
“Iowa’s a great place,’’ he added. “I knew this is where I wanted to come from the start.’’
Polasek also is confident that his promising protégé has learned some tough but valuable lessons.
“I think A.J. is really going to capitalize on this whole thing and I think he’s going to learn from it and grow,’’ he said. “Obviously, we need to push past this and move forward.’’