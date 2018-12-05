What he has called a "surreal season" became even moreso today for Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson.
The sophomore from Chariton, Iowa was named this afternoon as the winner of the John Mackey Award, presented to the top tight end in college football. Hockenson is the second Hawkeye to win the award since its inception in 2000. Dallas Clark win the honor in 2002.
The honor comes after Hockenson won the Kwalick-Clark Tight End of the Year Award in the Big Ten and the Ozzie Newsome Award as the national tight end of the year as selected by the Columbus Touchdown Club.
The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Hockenson will be honored for winning the Mackey on Thursday at the Red Carpet Show which precedes the College Football Awards Show.
Selected as a first-team all-Big Ten choice by the league media and a second-team choice of conference coaches, Hockenson leads Iowa with 46 receptions covering 717 yards this season.
He has caught six touchdown passes and rushed for a seventh score during Iowa's 8-4 season.
Averaging 15.6 yards per catch, Hockenson topped 100 receiving yards in games against Wisconsin and Indiana this year.
His career totals include 70 receptions for 1,037 yards and nine touchdowns.