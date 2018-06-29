Before preparing for his junior season at his Texas high school, Deuce Hogan finalized plans for his future.
"You only get a chance to commit to play college football one time, so it’s a big decision," the 6-foot-4, 190-pound pro-style quarterback said in announcing Friday night that he plans to join the Iowa football program.
He became the first member of the Hawkeyes’ 2020 recruiting class and the earliest quarterback commitment Iowa has received during coach Kirk Ferentz’s 20 seasons when Hogan made his decision public on social media.
In a video announcing his choice, Hogan said the right formula had to be in place, comparing it to putting together a plan to win a state championship or select a future spouse.
"The first thing I did was ask God where can I be used best, where can I impact the most people, where can I change the most lives," Hogan said. "The second thing was about the people, the relationships. Relationships are a big part of life."
The final piece of Hogan’s formula centered on ability, and on the video, Hogan answers any questions about his ability to throw the long ball before slipping into an Iowa cap and announcing his plans to sign with the Hawkeyes.
Hogan did his homework, visiting Baylor, Iowa State, Oklahoma State and Tulsa within the past month, as well as making an official visit to Iowa where he has been recruited by quarterbacks coach Ken O’Keefe.
Rated by both Rivals and 247Sports as a three-star quarterback on a five-star scale, Hogan also had offers from Boston College, Colorado, Houston, Louisiana Tech and Syracuse.
He was being recruited by Michigan State, Mississippi, Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech.
A solid sophomore season at Faith Christian School in Grapevine, Texas, put Hogan on the national recruiting radar.
He completed 219-of-372 passes for 2,716 yards and 29 touchdowns last fall while being intercepted 12 times.
That helped Hogan be rated by 247Sports as the 15th-best pro-style quarterback among 2020 recruiting prospects, while Rivals has him ranked at 17th.
Iowa landed a quarterback for its 2019 recruiting class earlier this month when Alex Padilla of Cherry Creek High School in Engelwood, Colorado, announced plans to sign with the Hawkeyes later this year.