It all begins Saturday.
A total of 39 games in 18 days (not counting the Jan. 7 national championship game) played in 35 different stadiums in 16 states plus the Bahamas and televised by seven different networks.
The college football bowl season is bigger than ever.
A look at the bowl season by the numbers:
1
Bowl game matches two teams from the same state. Louisiana and Tulane will travel to Orlando, Florida, to play one another in the Cure Bowl, which is the very first game of the bowl season.
2
Of the three Heisman Trophy finalists will oppose one another in the Orange Bowl when Oklahoma and Kyler Murray take on Alabama and Tua Tagovailoa.
3
Bowl games have matchups between two teams that won conference championships. Alabama takes on Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl, Ohio State plays Washington in the Rose Bowl and Northern Illinois goes up against UAB in the Boca Raton Bowl.
4
Bowl games match teams that formerly were members of the same conference. Syracuse and West Virginia (Big East) meet in the Camping World Bowl, Missouri and Oklahoma State (Big 8/Big 12) play in the Liberty Bowl, South Carolina and Virginia (ACC) are in the Belk Bowl and Virginia Tech and Cincinnati (Big East) clash in the Military Bowl. Virginia Tech and Cincinnati actually were never together in the Big East. The Hokies left the league the year before the Bearcats came in.
5
Teams with the nickname Tigers (Clemson, LSU, Missouri, Auburn and Memphis) will be participating in bowl games.
5
Teams (Baylor, Houston, Troy, South Florida and Hawaii) won’t need to leave their home state to play in a bowl game.
7
Bowl games will begin prior to noon Central time.
9 (at least)
NFL-bound players plan to skip their teams’ bowl games, including Iowa tight end Noah Fant, Michigan defensive lineman Rashad Gary, Houston defensive lineman Ed Oliver and Oklahoma State running back Justice Hill.
10
Teams with 6-6 records are playing in bowl games.
14
Points is the largest opening point spread for any bowl game. That’s how much Alabama was favored to beat Oklahoma by in the Orange Bowl and the spread for BYU over Western Michigan in the Idaho Potato Bowl.
14
Schools that are playing in bowl games also have teams ranked in this week’s Associated Press men’s basketball Top 25.
18
Schools have played in more than 40 bowl games but five of those teams (Nebraska, Florida State, USC, Tennessee and Arkansas) are not adding to their total this season.
20
Teams with 7-5 or 7-6 records are playing in bowl games.
33
States are represented among the 78 bowl participants, led by Texas with six and North Carolina and Florida with five each.
80
Previous games for Iowa State against current members of the Pac-12 (with a record of 21-58-1), but the Cyclones never have played Washington State, their opponent in the Alamo Bowl.
729
Points have been scored by Iowa in its 31 bowl games while it has given up 766 points. The Hawkeyes are 15-15-1 in those games.
4,030
Miles is the longest distance any team will travel to play in a bowl game. That’s how far Louisiana Tech will go to face Hawaii in the Hawaii Bowl.