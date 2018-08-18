The five most significant victories that embody the work of the Iowa football program over the past 20 seasons under the leadership of coach Kirk Ferentz:
Iowa 30, LSU 25
January 1, 2005, Orlando
One of the most improbable conclusions in Hawkeye history added the exclamation point to one of the most unique seasons in Iowa football history.
Fifth-year senior Warren Holloway picked the perfect time to catch the first touchdown pass of his collegiate career, connecting with quarterback Drew Tate from 56 yards out as time expired to stun 11th-rated LSU in the Capital One Bowl in Orlando.
Tate completed 20-of-32 passes for 287 yards in the win, including a 57-yard touchdown pass to Clinton Solomon in the first quarter.
His work in the finale mirrored the season-long performance of Tate, which allowed the Hawkeyes to overcome a rash of injuries at the running back position and earn the program’s third straight top-10 finish in the Associated Press college football poll.
Iowa ended 10-2, winning its final eight games, including a 30-7 win over ninth-rated Wisconsin in the regular-season finale.
Iowa 14, Michigan 13
Nov. 12, 2016, Iowa City
The Wolverines arrived at Kinnick Stadium with a 9-0 record and riding momentum from a 56-point win the previous week over Maryland.
Freshman kicker Keith Duncan sent second-ranked Michigan home with a loss.
Much like last season’s 55-24 win over sixth-rated Ohio State, the Hawkeyes played the role of the spoiler in a late-season match-up against an opponent flirting with national championship aspirations.
This win was Iowa’s first in five tries in the Kirk Ferentz era against an opponent ranked in the top-two nationally and somewhat unexpected as the Hawkeyes took the field as a 24-point underdog following a dismal performance the previous week in a 27-point loss at Penn State.
A testament to the resiliency that has been a trademark of many Ferentz-coached teams, Iowa overcame a 10-0 deficit to stun the Wolverines with a rally that began with a safety recorded by Jaleel Johnson after a Ron Coluzzi punt had been downed at the Michigan 1-yard line.
Akrum Wadley pulled Iowa within 10-8 at the half, grabbing a 3-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Beathard in the second quarter.
Duncan hit from 25 yards in the third quarter to give Iowa its first lead, but Michigan answered with a 51-yard field goal before Duncan sent fans spilling out of the stands by hitting the game-winner from 33 yards out.
Iowa 34, Michigan 9
Oct. 26, 2002, Ann Arbor, Mich.
The Hawkeye program was beginning to show some signs of life by the time Kirk Ferentz’s fourth season began in 2002.
Iowa finished a 7-5 season the year before with a 19-16 win over Texas Tech in the Alamo Bowl, and expectations were on the rise.
The grit of Brad Banks sent them through the roof. The eventual Heisman finalist led the Hawkeyes to an 11-2 record, the program’s first unbeaten Big Ten season since 1922 and the first of three consecutive top-10 finishes in the Associated Press college football poll.
Rebounding from an early 36-31 loss to Iowa State, Banks quarterbacked Iowa to five straight wins, including a 42-35 overtime decision over Penn State, before the Hawkeyes arrived at Michigan Stadium looking for their first win there since 1981 against an eighth-ranked Michigan team.
A solid start defensively led Iowa to a 10-6 halftime lead, and Jermelle Lewis took over from there, rushing for the bulk of his 141 yards during the final two quarters as the Hawkeyes pulled away to a win that legitimized Iowa as a Big Ten championship threat for the first time in more than a decade.
Iowa 24, Georgia Tech 14
Jan. 5, 2010, Miami
Norm Parker may have never had a better plan as Kirk Ferentz’s hand-picked defensive coordinator than the one he put together to stymie the powerful option attack of Georgia Tech in the 2010 Orange Bowl.
The Hawkeyes capped an 11-2 season, which included a 21-10 win over fourth-rated Penn State, by limiting the ninth-ranked Yellow Jackets to 155 yards of total offense, including 12 through the air.
The tone was set early by the defensive work of Adrian Clayborn and Pat Angerer, who combined for 19 tackles and helped limit the ACC champions to nine first downs.
Georgia Tech entered the game ranked second nationally in rushing offense but mustered only 32 yards on 20 plays in the first half as Iowa turned Ricky Stanzi touchdown passes to Marvin McNutt and Colin Sandeman into a 14-7 halftime advantage that went unchallenged.
The win was Iowa’s first in one of the four major New Year’s bowls since earning a victory in the 1959 Rose Bowl.
Iowa 27, Northwestern 17
Nov. 11, 2000, Iowa City
To suggest Kirk Ferentz endured a rocky start to his career at Iowa is a bit of an understatement.
The Hawkeyes won just one of the first 16 games he coached but were showing measured signs of progress by the time Northwestern arrived at Kinnick Stadium in the 11th week of the 2000 season.
Kyle McCann had moved into the starting quarterback’s role, replacing Jon Beutjer, while running back Ladell Betts and receiver Kevin Kasper were just beginning to find success working behind a young line.
Iowa had beaten a Big Ten opponent, Michigan State, for the first time in two years a month earlier and was coming off of a two-overtime win at unrated Penn State when the Wildcats brought Rose Bowl aspirations and a No. 18 national ranking to Iowa City on Veteran’s Day in 2000.
Northwestern left with a loss.
McCann connected with Kahlil Hill and Kasper on touchdown passes as Iowa opened a 20-3 lead, then secured the win when he scored on a quarterback sneak with just over 7 minutes remaining.
The Hawkeyes finished 3-9 in Ferentz’s second season, but wins over the Nittany Lions and Wildcats in the final three weeks demonstrated that the foundation for the future had been laid.