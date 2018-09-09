Five things to think about following the Iowa football team's win over Iowa State on Saturday:
1. The good
There was no question entering the season about the quality of the depth the Iowa defensive line possessed.
The Hawkeyes' starting front four Saturday of Anthony Nelson, Sam Brincks, Matt Nelson and Parker Hesse brought a collective 150 games of experience and 74 combined starts to the table.
Back-up ends Chauncey Golston and A.J. Epenesa add another 29 games of experience to that mix and those two worked together to recover and force the only turnover either team had Saturday. The fourth-quarter takeaway took away any chance Iowa State had of rallying late.
Overall, the results on the defensive front and the rotation have been dominant.
The Hawkeyes surrendered 66 yards on Iowa State's first drive of the game, but gave up just 122 the rest of the day in the 13-3 win.
Iowa's relentless pass rush and pursuit to the ball ground the Cyclones' attack to a halt, limiting ISU to an average of 0.8 yards per carry and 19 total yards on the ground.
The Cyclones ended with 188 total yards and through two games, Iowa's defense has held opponents to an average of 199.5 yards.
Through two games, no team in the Football Bowl Subdivision has surrendered fewer than the 10 points Iowa has allowed and only one team, Arizona State, has recorded more than the nine sacks the Hawkeyes have put in the books through two games.
Tougher challenges await -- anybody else notice that Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor piled up 253 yards on Saturday -- but the start is something to build on.
2. The potentially great
A.J. Epenesa continues to take what comes his way and do what he does best with it.
Epenesa dominated from his spot at defensive end down the stretch in Saturday's win, continuing to build on a solid and growing foundation of work at the college level.
He arrived on campus as a five-star recruit and arguably more hype than any recruit in the Kirk Ferentz era, but Iowa hasn't rushed Epenesa.
The coaches have grown his role game by game, allowing him to learn and put his 6-foot-5, 277-pound body to work in situations that have allowed him to thrive and develop.
Epenesa finished Saturday with five tackles, including a pair of sacks that dropped Iowa State quarterbacks for losses totaling 15 yards. He also broke up a pass and for the second straight game, he forced a fumble.
Teammate Matt Nelson described Epenesa as a "freak,'' capable of doing "incredible things when he gets going like that.''
He displayed that Saturday, simply playing the game he has thrived at throughout his career, playing fast, playing smart. It seems as if the five-star recruit has earned his stripes.
3. The growth spurt
The work of Iowa's defensive line helped free up Hawkeye linebackers to get after Iowa State's gifted running back, David Montgomery.
The Hawkeyes limited Montgomery to 59 yards of impact Saturday -- 44 yards on 17 carries and another 15 on three catches.
That's 106 fewer yards than he managed against Iowa a year ago at Jack Trice and that's a credit to the effort a group of linebackers who showed a growth spurt this week.
Nick Niemann on the outside and Jack Hockaday at middle linebacker built off of solid efforts in the opener and Djimon Colbert turned in a memorable starting debut as Kristian Welch sat out after missing practices all week following a concussion in the Northern Illinois game.
Hockaday shared the team lead with eight tackles while Niemann finished with seven and Colbert had five as part of a defensive effort which limited Iowa State to 3.4 yards per play.
Collectively, they are beginning to answer the questions Iowa had at the linebacker position entering the season.
4. The not so good
Quarterback Nate Stanley and the Iowa passing attack continue to be a bit underwhelming.
The junior spent most of the first half Saturday underthrowing or overthrowing targets, hitting just five of his first 11 passes, before finding some rhythm in the second half.
Stanley connected on 6-of-9 passes in the third quarter and 5 of 8 in the fourth to finish the day at 16 of 28 for 166 yards. Of those yards, 140 came in the second half including well-thrown balls that led to a 45-yard reception by Ihmir Smith-Marsette and a 30-yard catch by Brandon Smith that set up Iowa's lone touchdown of the day.
Two games into the season, Stanley has completed 37-of-61 passes and his 52.94 percent completion rate and 100.62 rating doesn't register on the Big Ten's top 10 in pass efficiency.
Some of that is on Stanley and some of it remains on a group of receivers that are working to grow into their roles.
Among Big Ten teams, only Rutgers has averaged fewer than the 154.5 passing yards per game Iowa has averaged so far in the young season.
5. The work in the progress
Colten Rastetter's work through two games has shown the progress coaches indicated that both of Iowa's punters made during the offseason.
Rastetter has punted eight times through two games and is currently averaging 48 yards per punt, a number topped in the Big Ten only by the 50.2 average on six attempts by Michigan's Will Hart.
Opponents have averaged 1 return yard so far this season, leaving Iowa's net average sixth among Big Ten teams at 39.9 yards. That's progress in an important segment of the game that remains a work in progress.