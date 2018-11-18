Five things to think about following Iowa's 63-0 rout of Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium:
1. The good
The ultimate reward for a defensive player in college football isn't a pick six, a sack or a touchdown-saving tackle.
A shutout is goal, a byproduct of a dominating performance like the one Iowa put in the books in Saturday's rout of Illinois.
The goose egg was the second of the season in Big Ten play for the Hawkeyes, who preceded the 63-0 thrashing of Illinois with a 23-0 win over Maryland last month at Kinnick Stadium.
"Any shutout is special,'' defensive end Parker Hesse said. "It's what you set out to do and when you accomplish it, keeping the other team off the end zone, it's a great day for everyone on the defense.''
The last time Iowa shutout two opponents in the same season? It was 2008, when the Hawkeyes blanked Florida International 42-0 and Minnesota 55-0 on their way to a 9-4 season that ended with a win over South Carolina in the Outback Bowl.
The last time Iowa shutout two Big Ten opponents in the same season? That would have been 1997, one of the most bizarre seasons in the program's history. It was the senior year for Tavian Banks and Tim Dwight but things never really came together for a 7-5 that saw its season end with a loss to Arizona State in the Sun Bowl.
Three of Iowa's seven wins that season were shutouts, beginning with a season-opening 66-0 rout of Northern Iowa. The Hawkeyes also blanked Indiana 62-0 and Minnesota 31-0 that season.
Saturday, Iowa was every bit that dominant.
The Hawkeyes limited Illinois to a season-low 231 yards of offense, nearly 200 fewer yards than the Illini's season average of 425.3 yards per game.
Illinois entered Saturday's game having averaged 8.2 yards per play and 8.8 yards per rush in its last three games. Against Iowa, the Illini were held to 3.2 yards per play and 3.5 yards per rush.
Injuries limited Illinois' top back, Reggie Corbin, to two touches and back-up Mike Epstein did not play, but Iowa became just the second defense this season to hold Illinois to fewer than 200 rushing yards.
The Illini finished with 149 yards on the ground and converted on just 3-of-23 snaps on third and fourth downs.
Iowa enters the final week of the regular season ranked sixthi in the country in total defense, eighth in run defense, nine in scoring defense ans 17th in pass defense.
2. The better than good
A.J. Epenesa was as dominant during a two-plus minute stretch in the second quarter as any Hawkeye has been on defense at any point this season.
From forcing a fumble, recovering it and returning to the end zone, to celebrating that with a sack on Illinois' next series and following that up with a punt block, the Iowa defensive end shredded any chance of an Illinois comeback with the same ease he used a more than 80-pound size advantage to blast past Dawson DeGroot and block the punt.
The Hawkeyes' 6-foot-5, 277-pound sophomore took it all in stride.
"I'm focused on myself and trying to win games and improve,'' Epenesa said. "I think if you can win games and improve, you start getting noticed.''
Saturday, Epenesa was hard to miss.
3. The not-so bad
A work in progress all season, Iowa's punt return unit finally found the end zone Saturday.
Kyle Groeneweg's 61-yard punt return for a touchdown less than two minutes into the third quarter was the Hawkeyes' first since Riley McCarron took one back 55 yards for a score two years ago at Illinois.
It was everything Groeneweg, who transferred from Division II Sioux Falls two years ago to walk-on at Iowa, hoped it would be.
"It's like a dream come true,'' Groeneweg said. "I remember going to Iowa football games as a senior in high school. I thought it was the coolest thing ever. Playing at Sioux Falls was fun, but I can't be thankful enough to be here playing for this team.''
Groeneweg returned six punts for 105 yards, both season highs topping his previous best of five returns for 42 total yards in the season opener against Northern Illinois.
4. The really ugly
Illinois' effort was abysmal.
The Fighting Illini struggled to do anything right in a game which should have brought out a decent effort. Coach Lovie Smith talked all week about his team, clinging to slim bowl hopes, needed to start its playoff push against Iowa.
Instead, the Illini proved to be playoff pushovers.
"We weren't expecting this. I don't quite know what to tell you,'' Smith said following the game. "We got soundly defeated by Iowa. We didn't play well in any phase, starting with coaching. I thought I had the team prepared. We weren't. They out-performed us every way.''
The loss was Illinois' worst at Memorial Stadium in the 95 years the Illini have played there and was biggest beatdown Illinois has endured since Amos Alonzo Stagg coached the University of Chicago to a 63-0 home win over the Illini on Nov. 17, 1906.
That was 112 years to the day before Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz joined Stagg on the list of five coaches to win 150 games while leading Big Ten programs.
5. The aftermath
Now 7-4 and working to improve its bowl status, Iowa still has plenty to play for in Friday's Heroes Game against Nebraska.
The Cornhuskers have shown growth in Scott Frost's first season in Lincoln, winning four of their last five games leading into the 11 a.m. season finale at Kinnick Stadium.
Nebraska players have also shown the ability to run their mouths while building a 4-7 record.
Ask Jerald Foster, an offensive guard, who found a lot to like in the Cornhuskers' fight in Saturday's 9-6 win over Michigan State.
"We got rid of our problems throughout the year, and it showed,'' Foster said. "It's showing, and I can't wait to beat Iowa. I really can't.''