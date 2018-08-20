Alabama and Clemson top the preseason ballot of Quad-City Times sports reporter Steve Batterson in the initial Associated Press college football poll of the season.
Wisconsin, Georgia and Ohio State round out the preseason top five for Batterson, who is again the lone voter from the state of Iowa on this year's AP panel.
Nationally, Alabama tops the preseason poll for the third straight year, followed by Clemson, Georgia, Wisconsin and Ohio State.
Throughout the upcoming season, his ballot can be found online by midday Sunday at qctimes.com and at hawkmania.com. It will be also published along with the national poll in Monday's print edition of the Quad-City Times.
Here is Batterson's preseason ballot:
1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Wisconsin, 4. Georgia, 5. Ohio State, 6. Washington, 7. Oklahoma, 8. Stanford, 9. Auburn, 10. Michigan State, 11. Miami (Fla.), 12. Penn State, 13. USC, 14. Notre Dame, 15. TCU, 16. Mississippi State, 17. Michigan, 18. West Virginia, 19. Virginia Tech, 20. Texas, 21. Boston College, 22. UCF, 23. Oklahoma State, 24. South Carolina, 25. Boise State