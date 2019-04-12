History helped Iowa’s newest football commitment find his future.
Highly-recruited Elijah Yelverton, a Texas tight end who had his pick of three dozen Football Bowl Subdivision programs, announced Friday that he had made a commitment to be part of the Hawkeyes’ 2020 recruiting class.
“When you look at the tight ends who have played at Iowa and how they developed and have gone on to the next level, there’s no better place for a tight end,’’ Yelverton said. “The history of tight ends there and how they utilize them told me a lot.’’
That led Yelverton to select Iowa over a list of other finalists he announced Monday which included Arkansas, LSU, Mississippi and Penn State.
“I think I knew then Iowa was where I wanted to be,’’ Yelverton said. “The way they used (T.J.) Hockenson and (Noah) Fant last season, they play the game the way I like to play it. It’s a great fit.’’
The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Dallas native had scholarship offers from eight Big Ten programs, seven Big 12 and seven SEC programs as well as four Pac-12 and one Atlantic Coast Conference programs.
No other tight end prospect in the 2020 recruiting class had as many offers from power-five programs as the Bishop Dunne junior who announced his decision on Twitter, labeling Iowa “Tight End U.’’
His abilities as a receiver and his willingness as a blocker separated Yelverton from a number of his peers.
“He plays the game with an edge, likes mixing it up in the run game and has the speed to make guys miss to make plays in the passing game,’’ Bishop Dunne coach Michael Johnson said. “A lot of high school guys might be good at one thing or another, but he lets you get the most out of the position.’’
Yelverton caught 23 passes last season for Bishop Dunne, covering 364 yards and scoring four touchdowns.
He is rated by Rivals.com and 247Sports as a three-star prospect on a five-star scale and both scouting services rank him among the top-15 players at his position in the 2020 recruiting class.
Yelverton is the ninth player to verbally commit to Iowa’s 2020 recruiting class and the second Texas high school player, joining quarterback Deuce Hogan in a class which can signing binding letters of intent in December.