One of Iowa’s biggest recruiting weekends of the year started with the Hawkeyes landing a major commitment.
Connor Colby, a 6-foot-5, 270-pound offensive lineman from Cedar Rapids Kennedy, informed Iowa coaches Friday night that he would be part of the Hawkeyes’ 2021 recruiting class.
Colby selected Iowa after spending the past few weeks visiting a number of programs.
"Nothing has compared to what I saw and the people I met when I was at Iowa," said Colby, who selected the Hawkeyes over offers from Iowa State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State and Virginia Tech.
"I kept coming back to that as I went around to different places. I felt comfortable there from the start and it just felt right. I grew up a Hawkeye fan, so this is something I’ve always dreamed about, and there really wasn’t a need to look any further."
Ranked by both Rivals and 247Sports as a four-star prospect on a five-star scale, Colby is ranked by Rivals as the second-best prospect in Iowa in the Class of 2021.
He is the second incoming high school junior offensive lineman to announce intentions to sign with Iowa in December 2020, the earliest opportunity he will have to sign a binding letter of intent.
Gennings Dunker, a 6-4, 265-pound offensive lineman from Lena-Winslow in northwest Illinois, announced his commitment after attending a camp at Iowa earlier this month.
Colby’s commitment came on the first day of a major recruiting weekend for Iowa, although he wasn’t among the players taking part in the event which started Friday.
A group of nearly two dozen recruits were scheduled to begin official visits to Iowa on Friday, including 10 of the 14 players who have verbally committed to be part of the Hawkeyes’ 2020 recruiting class.
The group includes 12 players who are uncommitted at this point.