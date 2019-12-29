Toussaint bounces back to spark Hawkeyes rout

McCaffery was especially pleased that his team played so well and so hard after taking several days off around Christmas and that it seemed very motivated against a team that came to town with a 1-11 record.

“I thought we had a great workout on the 26th and the 27th and had a really good one (Saturday),’’ McCaffery said. “There are certain things you look at — 14 steals, that’s a number that jumps out at you. And 27 assists also.’’

He also liked the way the Hawkeyes funneled the ball inside to Garza and Kriener.

“The game plan was to go inside right from the jump,’’ Toussaint said. “We knew they didn’t have anybody that could stop Luka Garza.’’

Kriener was every bit as unstoppable, collecting his 20 points in just 17 minutes of playing time. He said he thought he might have had some games in high school or AAU in which he did not miss a shot but said it was a first for his college career.

“I got a few easy ones early and once you get a few to fall, it’s easy to get in a rhythm,’’ he said.

“I was just excited for him to go get that career high and how highly efficient he was,’’ Garza added. “He was tremendous.’’