Try 1 month for 99¢
Iowa forces 4 turnovers, tops No. 19 Wisconsin 10-6

Iowa's Drew Ott (95), Macon Plewa (42) and Nate Meier carry the Heartland Trophy after their 10-6 win over Wisconsin in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2015, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

 Morry Gash

As Iowa and Wisconsin begin to wrap up preparations for Saturday’s Heartland Trophy battle, there is more on the line than the trophy of a bull this weekend in Iowa City.

The Rusty Tool Box is also up for grabs.

That and more are part of today’s Hawkeye 10 @ 10, your daily dose of Iowa news and notes.

Delivered each weekday at 10 a.m. at Hawkmania.com, your home for all things Iowa, here is today’s Hawkeye 10 @ 10:

1. Nate Stanley knows people will be watching.

+6 
091518-Iowa-UNI-009
Buy Now

Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates a touchdown with quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.

The Iowa quarterback and Menomonie, Wisconsin, native is working to avoid a repeat of the Hawkeyes’ struggle-filled effort at Wisconsin’s Camp Randall Stadium a year ago.

The junior sees this as a good opportunity for Iowa to set a different course heading into its bye week, something the Badgers also have on their mind in Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. game.

“You want to put everything you have into it, be totally prepared,’’ Stanley said. “This is a good week to push it a bit and be at our best. We know it’s a big game.’’

2. Iowa has had some chances to prepare for the 3-4 defensive alignment Wisconsin will present.

All three of the Hawkeyes’ nonconference foes ran some form of the look, allowing Iowa to get in some early prep work for the Badgers.

“That’s been a little unusual,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said on his weekly radio call-in show Wednesday. “They’re all a little different in how they approach it, but it has given our guys some exposure to it. Some years, Wisconsin week has been the first time we’ve dealt with it.’’

3. The return of Ivory Kelly-Martin to the practice field is a welcomed sight for other Hawkeyes in the backfield.

+6 
090118-Iowa-NIU-006
Buy Now

Iowa's Ivory Kelly-Martin breaks into open field against Northern Illinois on Saturday during first-half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.

“He’s a playmaker. Getting him back helps a lot,’’ Iowa running back Toren Young said Tuesday.

Kelly-Martin rushed for 62 yards on 16 carries in the Hawkeye season opener but hasn’t played since because of an ankle sprain.

4. True freshman Tyrone Tracy saw his first collegiate action in the Northern Iowa game, catching one pass for a 22-yard gain.

+6 
091518-Iowa-UNI-055
Buy Now

Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) reaches up for a pass during a drill before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said Tracy has continued to make progress on the practice field this season and turned that into a reception of a fourth-quarter pass thrown by Peyton Mansell.

“We’re a little thin (at receiver) and we wanted to give him a chance,’’ Ferentz said. “We were able to do it free (without jeopardizing a redshirt year), which was great. He actually made a play, which was better. Got up after he was nailed. That was good to see, too.’’

5. The winner of the Iowa-Wisconsin game has represented the West Division in the Big Ten Championship Game in each of the last four seasons.

So, there is no shortage of respect between the two teams that will take the field Saturday night.

“Someone mentioned that Wisconsin has had our number as of late, but if you ask me, they’ve had everyone’s number as of late,’’ fullback Brady Ross said. “They’re a good football team and a good program. If you go down the list and check the boxes, they have it all. We’re looking forward to having the opportunity to play a championship-level football team.’’

6. With a field goal and five extra points, Miguel Recinos reached a milestone Saturday.

+6 
091518-Iowa-UNI-060
Buy Now

Iowa Hawkeyes place kicker Miguel Recinos (91) sends a point after kick away during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.

The senior kicker became the 40th Hawkeye to score 100 career points during Iowa’s win over Northern Iowa. Recinos currently has 104 career points, placing him 35th on Iowa’s all-time list.

7. Iowa’s captains this week are the same four players who served in that role for the Iowa State game.

+6 
Iowa Hawkeyes logo

Parker Hesse, Nate Stanley, Keegan Render and Brady Ross will represent the Hawkeyes at midfield for the pregame coin toss.

8, Saturday’s game is the annual “stripes game,’’ at Iowa, the ANF Spirit Game at Kinnick Stadium when fans encouraged to wear gold or black based on their seating location.

Fans seated in odd-numbered sections are encouraged to wear gold to the 7:30 p.m. game against Wisconsin while fans in even-numbered sections are being encouraged to wear black.

Fans seated the student seating sections are encouraged to wear black regardless of the section number.

9. The Heartland Trophy won’t be the only thing on the line this weekend when the Hawkeyes and Badgers meet.

The game also renews the rivalry for the Rusty Toolbox.

On the line the night before every game the two teams have played since 1995, the brightly-painted metal toolbox is the traveling trophy that student managers from Iowa and Wisconsin play for in a flag football game on the eve of the battle.

The series is tied at 11-11, but the Badgers managers have gotten the best of their Hawkeye counterparts the last seven times they have played.

This year’s match-up is scheduled for Friday night on the field inside Iowa’s Football Performance Center.

10. BTN Tailgate, the Big Ten Network’s weekly pregame show, will be based out of Hubbard Park in Iowa City on Saturday morning.

+6 
BTN

From a different originating site each week, BTN Tailgate previews the day’s games and captures the game day environment on campus.

Dave Revsine, Gerry DiNardo, Anthony “Spice’’ Adams, Michelle McMahon and Howard Griffith are the broadcast team for the program which begins at 9 a.m. and includes a number of features as well as analysis.

Fans, who are can attend at no charge, can participate in football skills contests and enjoy free food and sign-making opportunities during the broadcast.

Hubbard Park is located adjacent to the Iowa Memorial Union and just west of the Pentacrest.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags