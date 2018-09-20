As Iowa and Wisconsin begin to wrap up preparations for Saturday’s Heartland Trophy battle, there is more on the line than the trophy of a bull this weekend in Iowa City.
The Rusty Tool Box is also up for grabs.
That and more are part of today’s Hawkeye 10 @ 10, your daily dose of Iowa news and notes.
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates a touchdown with quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
The Iowa quarterback and Menomonie, Wisconsin, native is working to avoid a repeat of the Hawkeyes’ struggle-filled effort at Wisconsin’s Camp Randall Stadium a year ago.
The junior sees this as a good opportunity for Iowa to set a different course heading into its bye week, something the Badgers also have on their mind in Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. game.
“You want to put everything you have into it, be totally prepared,’’ Stanley said. “This is a good week to push it a bit and be at our best. We know it’s a big game.’’
2. Iowa has had some chances to prepare for the 3-4 defensive alignment Wisconsin will present.
All three of the Hawkeyes’ nonconference foes ran some form of the look, allowing Iowa to get in some early prep work for the Badgers.
“That’s been a little unusual,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said on his weekly radio call-in show Wednesday. “They’re all a little different in how they approach it, but it has given our guys some exposure to it. Some years, Wisconsin week has been the first time we’ve dealt with it.’’
3. The return of Ivory Kelly-Martin to the practice field is a welcomed sight for other Hawkeyes in the backfield.
Iowa's Ivory Kelly-Martin breaks into open field against Northern Illinois on Saturday during first-half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
“He’s a playmaker. Getting him back helps a lot,’’ Iowa running back Toren Young said Tuesday.
Kelly-Martin rushed for 62 yards on 16 carries in the Hawkeye season opener but hasn’t played since because of an ankle sprain.
4. True freshman Tyrone Tracy saw his first collegiate action in the Northern Iowa game, catching one pass for a 22-yard gain.
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) reaches up for a pass during a drill before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said Tracy has continued to make progress on the practice field this season and turned that into a reception of a fourth-quarter pass thrown by Peyton Mansell.
“We’re a little thin (at receiver) and we wanted to give him a chance,’’ Ferentz said. “We were able to do it free (without jeopardizing a redshirt year), which was great. He actually made a play, which was better. Got up after he was nailed. That was good to see, too.’’
5. The winner of the Iowa-Wisconsin game has represented the West Division in the Big Ten Championship Game in each of the last four seasons.
So, there is no shortage of respect between the two teams that will take the field Saturday night.
“Someone mentioned that Wisconsin has had our number as of late, but if you ask me, they’ve had everyone’s number as of late,’’ fullback Brady Ross said. “They’re a good football team and a good program. If you go down the list and check the boxes, they have it all. We’re looking forward to having the opportunity to play a championship-level football team.’’
6. With a field goal and five extra points, Miguel Recinos reached a milestone Saturday.
Iowa Hawkeyes place kicker Miguel Recinos (91) sends a point after kick away during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
The senior kicker became the 40th Hawkeye to score 100 career points during Iowa’s win over Northern Iowa. Recinos currently has 104 career points, placing him 35th on Iowa’s all-time list.
7. Iowa’s captains this week are the same four players who served in that role for the Iowa State game.
Parker Hesse, Nate Stanley, Keegan Render and Brady Ross will represent the Hawkeyes at midfield for the pregame coin toss.
8, Saturday’s game is the annual “stripes game,’’ at Iowa, the ANF Spirit Game at Kinnick Stadium when fans encouraged to wear gold or black based on their seating location.
Fans seated in odd-numbered sections are encouraged to wear gold to the 7:30 p.m. game against Wisconsin while fans in even-numbered sections are being encouraged to wear black.
Fans seated the student seating sections are encouraged to wear black regardless of the section number.
9. The Heartland Trophy won’t be the only thing on the line this weekend when the Hawkeyes and Badgers meet.
The game also renews the rivalry for the Rusty Toolbox.
On the line the night before every game the two teams have played since 1995, the brightly-painted metal toolbox is the traveling trophy that student managers from Iowa and Wisconsin play for in a flag football game on the eve of the battle.
The series is tied at 11-11, but the Badgers managers have gotten the best of their Hawkeye counterparts the last seven times they have played.
This year’s match-up is scheduled for Friday night on the field inside Iowa’s Football Performance Center.
10. BTN Tailgate, the Big Ten Network’s weekly pregame show, will be based out of Hubbard Park in Iowa City on Saturday morning.
From a different originating site each week, BTN Tailgate previews the day’s games and captures the game day environment on campus.
Dave Revsine, Gerry DiNardo, Anthony “Spice’’ Adams, Michelle McMahon and Howard Griffith are the broadcast team for the program which begins at 9 a.m. and includes a number of features as well as analysis.
Fans, who are can attend at no charge, can participate in football skills contests and enjoy free food and sign-making opportunities during the broadcast.
Hubbard Park is located adjacent to the Iowa Memorial Union and just west of the Pentacrest.
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates a touchdown with teammates during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Signs are seen in the windows of the Stead Family Children's Hospital before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes mascot Herky rides onto the field before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa flags are raised by cheerleaders before the team teaks the field before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nick Easley (84) pulls in a pass during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) celebrates a touchdown with teammates during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders face fans during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Toren Young (28) is brought down after a run during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) runs the ball as he's hit by Northern Iowa Panthers defensive back A.J. Allen (23) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders do backflips during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) carries the ball during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes place kicker Miguel Recinos (91) sends a point after kick away during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes fans lift a young boy during the Pancheros Burrito Lift during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz walks onto the field for warmups before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes fans in the student section pose for a photo before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Kyle Groeneweg (14) runs the ball as he's chased by Northern Iowa Panthers linebacker Chris Kolarevic (48) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders perform for fans during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
An Iowa Hawkeyes fan poses with two Northern Iowa Panthers fans in the student section before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with officials before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Northern Iowa Panthers cheerleaders perform for fans during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
A young Iowa Hawkeyes fan rests on a man's shoulder during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) is brought down by Northern Iowa Panthers defensive back A.J. Allen (23) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz watches his players during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz, left, talks with Northern Iowa Panthers head coach Mark Farley before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders and Herky, the mascot, celebrate a touchdown during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) is brought down near the end zone during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Northern Iowa Panthers quarterback Eli Dunne (14) hands off the ball to running back Trevor Allen (25) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Northern Iowa Panthers running back Trevor Allen (25) is hit by multiple Iowa Hawkeyes defenders on a carry during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Kyler Schott (64) and Coy Kirkpatrick (72) go through a drill together before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders celebrate a first down during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) carries the ball during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes fans in the student section wave to kids at the Stead Family Children's Hospital before the start of the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
The moon rises over Kinnick Stadium as a point after kick goes up during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes fans cheer during the Pancheros Burrito Lift during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Northern Iowa Panthers quarterback Colton Howell (11) throws a pass during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Toren Young (28) breaks through the line on a play during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders wave to kids at the Stead Family Children's Hospital during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nick Easley (84) reaches for a pass during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) goes down with the ball on a play that was called an incomplete pass during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes mascot, Herky, gathers with cheerleaders to celebrate his birthday during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Jack Kallenberger (97), defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) and defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) stand for the national anthem before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) pulls in a pass on a scoring drive during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Fireworks go off after the national anthem before the game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
A Northern Iowa Panthers cheerleader smiles to fans during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Dillon Doyle (43) wars up before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) reaches up for a pass during a drill before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nick Easley (84) facts to missing a catch during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa running back Toren Young (28) carries the ball into traffic during the second quarter of the Hawkeyes' win over Northern Iowa on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes players swarm onto the field before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes fans in the student section walk down to their seats before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
An Iowa Hawkeyes fan in the student section points to the field and cheers before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) takes a hand off during warmups before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
An Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleader cheers to fans before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes players huddle up during warmups before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes marching band perform before the game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz, left, talks with Northern Iowa Panthers head coach Mark Farley before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes fans in the student section cheer for a TV camera before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes players exit the field after winning their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders celebrate in the end zone as the team takes to the field after winning their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders cheer to the student section before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Drew Thomas (41) pulls in a pass during a drill before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes players exit the field after winning their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Northern Iowa Panthers tight end Briley Moore (86) pulls in a touchdown pass while covered by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Northern Iowa Panthers tight end Briley Moore (86) picks up the ball after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Northern Iowa Panthers tight end Briley Moore (86) celebrates his touchdown with tight end Elias Nissen (85) and running back Trevor Allen (25) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) stays up despite a hit by Northern Iowa Panthers linebacker Duncan Ferch (39) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Kyle Groeneweg (14) runs the ball as he's hit by Northern Iowa Panthers defensive back Korby Sander (5) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz gives a high five to tight end Noah Fant (87) after a 29-yard reception during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) signals a first down after catching a pass for 43 yards during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes fans cheer for their team before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Northern Iowa Panthers wide receiver Jaylin James (83) pulls in a pass as Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Kristian Welch (34) runs in to push him out during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Northern Iowa Panthers defensive back Xavior Williams (9) runs on a kick return during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass under pressure from Northern Iowa Panthers linebacker Rickey Neal Jr. during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jack Hockaday (48) and linebacker Kristian Welch (34) bring down Northern Iowa Panthers tight end Briley Moore (86) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) avoids a hit by Northern Iowa Panthers defensive back Xavior Williams (9) for an 8-yard run before being downed on the 2-yard line during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) jumps into the end zone avoiding a tackle by Northern Iowa Panthers defensive back Xavior Williams (9) as linebacker Duncan Ferch (39) runs in late to try and help during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
Iowa receiver Nick Easley gained 23 yards on this second-quarter reception, one of a career-high 10 catches for the Hawkeye senior in Saturday's win over Northern Iowa.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Northern Iowa Panthers quarterback Colton Howell drops back to pass before throwing an interception to Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Michael Ojemudiaduring the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday. Howell was replaced in the third quarter after completing just three passes in the first half.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) runs into the end zone after a 5-yard pass from quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates a touchdown with quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) pulls in a 29-yard pass before being hit by Northern Iowa Panthers defensive back Roosevelt Lawrence (1) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) runs up the middle for a 10-yard touchdown during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Northern Iowa Panthers running back Trevor Allen (25) is brought down by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) and defensive back Jake Gervase (30) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws a pass during the second quarter of the Hawkeyes' 38-14 win over Northern Iowa on Saturday night at Kinnick Stadium.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes fans in the student section wave to kids at the Stead Family Children's Hospital before the start of the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
Fans wait for the arrival of the Hawkeyes before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Nick Tomlonovic, dressed in a replica Nile Kinnick uniform, recites his 1939 Heisman Trophy speech before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders smile and cheer as the team enters Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz steps off the bus before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes players walk off the busses before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Nick Tomlonovic, dressed in a replica Nile Kinnick uniform, marches down the team entryway among cheering fans before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz waits for Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell to come to centerfield for the handshake before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Camera: Canon EOS 6D Lens: EF16-35mm f/2.8L II USM at 21mm Exposure: 1/1600 sec; f/4.0; ISO 200 Aperture priority; Centerweighted-Average
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) holds onto the ball after a reception before being brought down on the 2-yard line by Iowa State Cyclones defensive back D'Andre Payne (1) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) takes a hit by Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Braxton Lewis (33) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes fans cheer while two Iowa State Cyclones fans react during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) runs as he's brought down by Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Willie Harvey (2) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jack Hockaday (48) leaps over Iowa State Cyclones running back David Montgomery (32) and defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) after the play ends during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Matt Nelson (96) celebrates sacking Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Kyle Kempt (17) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Toren Young (28) runs the ball and tries to get through Iowa State Cyclones defensive back D'Andre Payne (1) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent runs in for a 2-yard touchdown as Iowa State Cyclones defensive back D'Andre Payne falls behind him during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday. It was the only touchdown scored in this year's Cy-Hawk game.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) is brought down by Iowa State Cyclones defensive back D'Andre Payne (1) on the 2-yard line on a scoring drive during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) hangs on to the ball after being hit by Iowa State Cyclones defensive back De'Monte Ruth (6) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) pulls in a pass before being brought down by Iowa State Cyclones defensive back D'Andre Payne (1) on the 2-yard line on a scoring drive in the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Parker Hesse (40) tips a pass thrown by Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Kyle Kempt (17) during the third quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa State Cyclones tight end Chase Allen (11) makes a catch as he's hit by Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jack Hockaday (48) during the third quarter last Saturday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Hakeem Butler (18) is brought down by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Jake Gervase (30) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa running back Toren Young (28) maneuvers between two Iowa State defenders. The sophomore has averaged 5.4 yards per carry through the first three games.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) looks for room to run as he's faced by Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Willie Harvey (2) and defensive end Spencer Benton (58) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) spots a pass in the air while covered by Iowa State Cyclones defensive back D'Andre Payne (1) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws the ball under pressure from Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Willie Harvey (2) and linebacker Marcel Spears Jr. (42) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) carries the ball as Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Greg Eisworth (12) reaches for his ankles during the third quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) pulls in a pass as Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Marcel Spears Jr. (42) turns up to hit him during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent runs the ball as Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Mike Rose (23) and defensive back D'Andre Payne (1) break down to tackle and defensive back Lawrence White (11) falls to the ground during the third quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Landen Akers (82) catches the ball before being hit by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City last Saturday.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes fullback Brady Ross (36) dives over Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Willie Harvey (2) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jack Hockaday (48) jumps to try and block a pass by Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Kyle Kempt (17) during the third quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa State Cyclones running back David Montgomery (32) is hit by a number of Iowa Hawkeyes defenders during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) runs the ball as he's hit by Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Greg Eisworth (12) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Matt Nelson (96) sacks Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Kyle Kempt (17) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Toren Young (28) braces for a hit by Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Lawrence White (11) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass under pressure from Iowa State Cyclones defensive lineman Ray Lima (76) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Matt Nelson (96) jumps to try and tip a pass by Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Kyle Kempt (17) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa State Cyclones running back David Montgomery (32) is brought down by Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jack Hockaday (48) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Toren Young (28) rushes as Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Bobby McMillen III (44) grabs at his ankles during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz waits for Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell to come to centerfield for the handshake before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz and Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell shake hands before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz and Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell chat before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz waits for Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell to come to centerfield for the handshake before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa's Mekhi sargent gets hit by North Illinois' Lance Deveaux Jr., Saturday, September 1, 2018, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Iowa tightend T.J Hockenson makes the catch and gets hit by Northern Illinois' Trayshon Foster on Saturday. Hockenson had four receptions for 64 yards.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Iowa's Ivory Kelly-Martin breaks into open field against Northern Illinois on Saturday during first-half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Northern Illinois' Antonio Jones-Davis dives for Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent, Saturday, September 1, 2018, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley gets hit by Northern Illinois' Quintin Wynne before he throws the ball to Mekhi Sargent (10), Saturday, September 1, 2018, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Iowa's Ivory Kelly-Martin gets hit out of bounds by Northern Illinois' Mykelti Williams, Saturday, September 1, 2018, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Iowa tightend T.J. Hockenson makes the catch against Northern Illinois' Kyle Pugh, Saturday, September 1, 2018, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Iowa's Mekhi Sargent slips the tackle by Northern Illinois' Kyle Pugh after making the catch from quarterback Nate Stanley, Saturday, September 1, 2018, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Northern Illinois' Albert Smalls steps in front of Iowa receiver Brandon Smith to make an interception Saturday during first-half action.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette puts a move on Northern Illinois' Tifonte Hunt during the opening half of Saturday's season opener at Kinnick Stadium. Smith-Marsette had three catches as the Hawkeyes posted a 33-7 win over the Huskies.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Iowa fans indicate a safety for the Hawkeye defense against Northern Illinois, Saturday, September 1, 2018, during second half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa won 33-7.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
After their win over Northern Illinois 33-7 on, Saturday, September 1, 2018, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz becomes the all-time winningest coach of the Hawkeye program.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Iowa's Ivory Kelly-Martin dives for more yardage against Northern Illinois, Saturday, September 1, 2018, during second half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa won 33-7.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
After their win over Northern Illinois 33-7 on, Saturday, September 1, 2018, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz becomes the all-time winningest coach of the Hawkeye program.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz became the program's all-time winningest coach after Saturday's 33-7 victory over Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley congratulates teammate Toren Young after he scores a touchdown in the second half against Northern Illinois.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Iowa's Nate Wieting makes the catch and runs toward the goal line against Northern Illinois, Saturday, September 1, 2018, during second half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa won 33-7.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Iowa's Amani Hooker (27) slaps the hand of Jack Hockaday after he made a play against Northern Illinois, Saturday, September 1, 2018, during second half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa won 33-7.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa closes in on Northern Illinois quarterback Marcus Childers during the Hawkeyes' season-opening win.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Iowa's Matt Nelson raises his arm to block the pass by Northern Illinois quarterback Marcus Childers on Saturday during second-half action. Nelson and the Iowa defense look to perform better this year against Iowa State than they did last season, allowing 41 points in a 44-41 win.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
After their win over Northern Illinois 33-7 on, Saturday, September 1, 2018, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz becomes the all-time winningest coach of the Hawkeye program.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Iowa's Toren Young dives into the end zone for a touchdown against Northern Illinois's Mykelti Williams on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. Young had 84 yards on just eight carries.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell celebrates his touchdown against Northern Illinois with defensive end A.J. Epenesa, Saturday, September 1, 2018, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa won 33-7.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Iowa's Jack Hockaday sticks Northern Illinois running back Rodney Hall in the backfield, Saturday, September 1, 2018, during second half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa won 33-7.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Iowa running back Toren Young gets congratulated on his touchdown by offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz on Saturday.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Iowa fans indicate a safety for the Hawkeye defense against Northern Illinois, Saturday, September 1, 2018, during second half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa won 33-7.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Fans were all smiles as the Hawkeyes beat Northern Illinois 33-7, Saturday, September 1, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
