IOWA CITY — For every game every season, the Iowa football program brings back a former player to serve as the team’s honorary captain.
The person selected gets to spend time with the team, he is introduced to the crowd on the field at halftime and on the day before the game he gets a chance to address the entire team.
Last weekend, for the Hawkeyes’ season opener against Northern Illinois, it was Julian Vandervelde’s turn.
As you can imagine, the former Davenport Central star and lifelong renaissance man didn’t do things exactly the way honorary captains of the past did. I mean, this is a guy who majored in religious studies and minored in Japanese during his undergraduate days at Iowa. He has sung the national anthem for presidents and performs with a heavy metal band called Bigger on the Inside.
The subject of his pregame speech: Astrophysics.
”I started the whole talk with ‘I’m going to talk to you guys about the philosophy of time and how it works,’’’ Vandervelde explained. “We got into the physics of it and everything, the effects of gravity on time and the individual perception of time.
“The whole point of it was 10 minutes at the end of class might seem long and 10 minutes when you’re hanging with the boys might seem short, but it’s still just 10 minutes,’’ he continued. “So, no matter how it feels, you have 60 minutes tomorrow to come out and make a statement in your opener. You don’t know which second of the game is going to be the one where you do something that blows the game wide open so you’ve got to take every single second and make it count.’’
Vandervelde said he didn’t see any glazed-over eyes or suppressed yawns when he began explaining what astrophysics was. It was exactly the opposite.
“They were really focused,’’ he said.
He must have done a pretty good job because the Hawkeyes thoroughly dominated the second half en route to a fairly impressive 33-7 victory over NIU.
Vandervelde’s own football career has taken some unusual twists and turns since he completed his eligibility with the Hawkeyes in 2010.
He spent parts of five seasons in the NFL, setting what he says is an all-time record for being involved in the most transactions with one team. The Philadelphia Eagles kept cutting him, then bringing him back, then releasing him again, then recalling him. It happened 21 times.
Many of those maneuvers came just days apart to the point where it became almost comical. Vandervelde, who has a better sense of humor than almost anyone, smiles at the memory.
“I’m just glad I got there,’’ he said of his time in the NFL.
After finally retiring from the NFL, he took up the Highland Games, an activity in which competitors dress in authentic Celtic garb and compete in events such as the caber toss and stone put.
However, he got lured back into football last spring when the Quad-City Steamwheelers needed a fill-in center in the final weeks of their inaugural season in Champions Indoor Football. Vandervelde played a few games with the team despite the objections of his wife, Paula.
He’s not sure if he’ll play for the Wheelers again next spring.
“You know, I’m not sure yet because I really was having fun with the Highland Games,’’ he said. “I had to stop doing the Highland Games to play for the Steamwheelers, and the whole wearing a kilt and throwing heavy things was a lot of fun.’’
He also had a lot of fun being back in Iowa City and serving as the honorary captain.
“It’s really kind of indescribable,’’ Vandervelde said. “You think about the number of people who have played here and just the number of people who have started here. You’ve got 22 players and you’ve only got 12 games to choose guys to come back and be honorary captains so to be one of the 12 is really tremendous.’’
He admitted to being astonished at how much things have changed and also by how much they haven’t.
He took note of little changes like the addition of rows of corn planted near the Nile Kinnick statue and the tailgate area at the south end of the stadium as well as much bigger additions like the modern indoor workout facility and the massive expansion of the north end zone of the stadium.
“The facilities have been upgraded tremendously,’’ he said. “One thing I love about it is no matter how much the facilities change, the atmosphere on game day doesn’t. The Hawkeye fans have always been and always will be the best fans in America.
“And no matter what changes outside of the program, within the program Kirk (Ferentz) and his staff teach them to not just be good football players but to be great young men. Those things are consistent so it still feels the same, which is great.’’