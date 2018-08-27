As good as an eight-win season was last year for the Northern Illinois football team, highlighted by a 21-17 victory at Nebraska, coach Rod Carey spent the offseason talking about what could have been.
Losses in the final two games of the year, including a 35-14 pounding from Duke in the Quick Lane Bowl, left the Huskies with an 8-5 record and no shortage of offseason motivation.
“Two straight losses, things didn’t end the way we wanted,’’ Carey said. “It could have been a much, much better year than it turned out and that really drove all of us during the offseason.’’
Carey believes that offseason focus has prepared Northern Illinois for what is staring in its face now, Saturday’s season-opening test at Iowa.
As was the case last season against the Cornhuskers, he doesn’t expect the Huskies to be intimidated when they take the field at Kinnick Stadium for a 2:35 p.m. game.
He does expect Northern Illinois to be tested.
“It’s Iowa,’’ Carey said Monday during the weekly Mid-American Conference coaches teleconference. “They’re big, strong, fast and they don’t beat themselves.’’
The Hawkeyes did lose to Northern Illinois the last time the teams met.
The Huskies used 275 passing yards from Jordan Lynch and a last-second field goal to earn a 30-27 decision in the 2013 season opener at Kinnick Stadium.
Like that Northern Illinois team, the team that Monday edged Toledo in the MAC coaches poll as the preseason favorite in the West Division, does return a decent amount of starting experience and one highly-touted player.
Returning MAC defensive player of the year Sutton Smith counted 14 sacks and 29.5 tackles for a loss among 63 tackles from his spot as a hybrid defensive end and outside linebacker last season.
The 6-foot-1, 237-pound junior from St. Charles, Missouri, arrived at Northern Illinois as a running back but was moved to defense after coaches watched him tackle a teammate following an interception on the practice field.
“We felt like he had the speed and mobility to play running back for us, but I was standing next to the defensive coordinator when he made that play and it was like, we have to find a way to get him out there,’’ Carey said. “He really took off with it. You just try to get your best players on the field.’’
Northern Illinois returns six starters on defense, including former Erie-Prophetstown prep Jack Heflin. He is among four returning starters on the line.
Heflin was limited this spring after suffering a back injury while weight training in February, but the sophomore has worked his way back into the mix during fall camp.
On offense, nine Huskies return in an offense built around quarterback Marcus Childers.
The Huskies are young at receiver but return all five starters on the offensive line and have a deep group of running backs.
Working with that, Childers is looking to build on his success a year ago while starting the final eight games of the season for the Huskies. The 6-0, 222-pound Georgia native passed for 1,674 yards and rushed for 473 last fall to earn MAC freshman of the year honors.
“I think he has taken the next step in the quarterback evolution,’’ Carey said. “That all starts with attitude, but he still has to go out and do it on game day. We work all year long to get better, but you only have 12 guaranteed opportunities to prove yourself and this is the first one.’’