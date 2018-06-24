An all-state defensive back from Florida and a long-time offensive line target from Indiana followed official visits to Iowa late last week by committing to the Hawkeyes on Sunday.
Dane Belton, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound safety from Jesuit High School in Tampa, and Justin Britt, a 6-4, 286-pound guard from Warren Central High School in Indianapolis, announced within one hour of each other that they had joined an Iowa recruiting class that now numbers 13.
Both selected the Hawkeyes over offers from more than 10 power-five programs after taking part in a designated “official visit weekend’’ the Iowa football program hosted on Friday and Saturday.
Recruits at the event included nine players who had already committed to Iowa, including Orion tight end Logan Lee, and a small group of uncommitted prospects.
Belton and Britt are the second and third players to attend the weekend event to commit, following an announcement Saturday by Michigan defensive end Jalen Hunt that he plans to sign with the Hawkeyes.
Both players unveiled their decision on Twitter, thanking family, coaches and friends for helping position them to have their choice of multiple college programs.
Belton’s decision came following an official visit to Pittsburgh earlier this month and his list of scholarship offers included Indiana, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Minnesota, Missouri, Rutgers, UCF, USF and Vanderbilt.
As a junior, Belton earnd second-team Class 5A all-state honors in Florida.
He recorded 56 tackles, including four for a loss, intercepted four passes and broke up four more for a Jesuit team which saw its 6-5 season end in the second round of the Florida Class 5A playoffs.
Rated as a top-100 prospect in Florida by both Rivals and 247Sports, Belton is ranked by both as a three-star prospect on a five-star scale.
Britt, who was first offered a scholarship by Iowa last June after attending a camp prior to his junior season, is also rated by both Rivals and 247Sports as a three-star prospect.
A high school teammate of incoming Iowa freshman Julius Brents, Britt was one of three juniors on the offensive side of the ball named to the Indiana Associated Press Class 6A all-state team last season.
Britt took an official visit to Purdue in addition to his visit to Iowa and an official visit a little more than a week ago to Ohio State. He also had scholarship offers from Arizona, Louisville, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Vanderbilt and Washington State.