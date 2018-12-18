Iowa added two late pieces to the 2019 football recruiting class it expects to sign today, gaining verbal commitments Tuesday from a pair of prospects who visited campus last weekend.
Linebacker Yahweh Jeudy, a Florida linebacker who had committed to Kansas State before the retirement of coach Bill Snyder, and Illinois tight end Sam LaPorta announced Tuesday evening that they plan to become part of a Hawkeye recruiting class that now numbers 18 players.
Jeudy, a 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker from Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale, initially committed to the Wildcats on July 4 but re-opened his recruitment following the coaching change at the Big 12 program.
Rated by rivals.com as a three-star prospect on a five-star scale, had offers from 10 programs including Sycrause and Kansas State before selecting the Hawkeyes.
Jeudy is one of three linebackers in Iowa's recruiting class, joining Jack Campbell of Cedar Falls, Iowa and Jestin Jacobs of Clayton, Ohio.
Iowa was the only program from a power-five conference to offer LaPorta, a 6-4, 215-pound native of Highland, Illinois who also held offers from Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Yale and a number of Midwestern FCS programs.
He is the third Illinois prep tight end to announce intentions to sign with the Hawkeyes today, the first day of the three-day early signing period.
Iowa previously collected commitments from Logan Lee of Orion and Josiah Miamen of Dunlap at the position.