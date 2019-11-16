IOWA CITY – The frustration ended Saturday for Kristian Welch.
The senior middle linebacker took the field for the first time in four games, returning from an injury to help the Iowa football team fight off Minnesota 23-19 at Kinnick Stadium.
"It’s been frustrating, very frustrating, not getting the chance to be out there with my guys," said Welch, who has been dealing with a stinger and missed his final chance to play against his home state Wisconsin team a week earlier.
"It’s been a very slow process getting back to the point where I could play physically. I just wanted to be out there and contribute what I could."
Welch led the Hawkeyes to one of their strongest defensive efforts of the year, becoming the first team to hold the seventh-ranked Golden Gophers to fewer than 28 points in a game this season.
He finished with a game-leading 11 tackles, recorded one of Iowa’s six sacks, shared another tackle for a loss and broke up a pass.
"It just felt good to be back out there," Welch said. "I don’t have many games left and I wanted to make the most of it."
Fresh face: When Tyler Goodson was on the field for the first snap Saturday, he became the fourth true freshman to start in a game this season for the Hawkeyes.
Goodson went on to lead all rushers with 94 yards on 13 carries, including a 26-yard carry on the Hawkeyes’ game-opening touchdown drive.
"We just felt like he gave us our best chance to do things," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. "I’ve said it all along. We like all three of our backs. Just thought it might be the best answer for today’s game."
Goodson joins defensive back Dane Belton, linebacker Jack Campbell and tight end Sam LaPorta in starting games this season, the largest collection of true freshmen to start for Iowa during coach Kirk Ferentz’s 21 seasons.
Ferentz-coached Hawkeye teams had started three true freshmen on two previous occasions — Matt Hankins, Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Tristan Wirfs in 2017 and Benny Sapp, Bob Sanders and Jonathan Babineaux in 2000.
Ojemudia sits: Senior cornerback Michael Ojemudia missed his first start of the season Saturday, watching in street clothes because of an injury suffered in the Wisconsin game.
Riley Moss made his first start of the season and the seventh of his career in place of Ojemudia and responded with two tackles and an interception which ended Minnesota’s final drive.
The pick was his third in two games against the Golden Gophers.
"They seem to bring out the best in me," Moss said. "We knew they would be putting the ball up a lot late, so we just got ready to make some plays if the possibility was there."
Slow start: Minnesota linebacker Thomas Barber said the Golden Gophers struggled to carry the momentum from their win over Penn State a week ago over into the game with Iowa.
He said spotting the Hawkeyes a 13-0 lead didn’t help.
"It’s hard to come back like that in the Big Ten," Barber said. "Defensively, we started out too slow. You can’t do that in the Big Ten. We got burned. All credit to them, they came out on fire. Their offense was moving the ball and they played a really good game."
Barber said by the time the Gophers found their defensive rhythm, it was too late.
"You can’t wait until the second half to do that," he said.
Firing blanks: Iowa’s defense accomplished something in the first quarter that had been done just once before this season.
The Hawkeyes held Minnesota without a point, something the Golden Gophers had not experienced since a scoreless opening quarter in their season-opening win over South Dakota State.
0-for-ever: Iowa’s failed two-point conversion attempt in the first quarter extended a string of unsuccessful two-point tries for the Hawkeyes.
When going for two after a touchdown, Iowa has been unsuccessful in its last 11 attempts.
Reilly recognized: Represented by his three sons, Jim, Steve and Bob, former Hawkeye Mike Reilly was recognized as the honorary captain Saturday.
Reilly, an all-Big Ten offensive guard and linebacker as a senior at Iowa in 1963, died Oct. 18 at the age of 77. He played professionally for the Bears and Vikings and spent 17 years as a color analyst on WMT radio broadcasts of Hawkeye games.
Jim Reilly, an Iowa linebacker from 1985-88, spoke to the Iowa team on Friday and joined Hawkeye captains at midfield for the pregame coin toss Saturday.
Mike Reilly previously was recognized as an honorary captain at Iowa in 2003 for a game against Buffalo. He is the fifth person to be named an honorary captain more than once.
A different look: Iowa exchanged its traditional gold uniform pants for black pants with a yellow stripe as part of the Hawkeyes’ annual blackout game.
Iowa also changed the look of its headgear to honor members of the military and veterans.
The Hawkeyes’ black helmets featured a red, white and blue tigerhawk logo on the right temple to honor those who have and continue to serve. The left temple included no logo, honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
A pregame flyover by four A-10s preceded Saturday’s game.