Think that Northwestern is kicking back this week and enjoying the Big Ten West Division title it earned with a 14-10 win at Iowa last week?
Think again.
Coach Pat Fitzgerald insists he isn’t letting that happen.
The Wildcats, 6-4 on the season and 6-1 against Big Ten competition, finish the regular season with games against two teams that enter Week 11 still chasing bowl hopes.
Minnesota needs one win in its final two games to extend its season, and Illinois needs to sweep the final two games on its schedule and has started what coach Lovie Smith is labeling his 4-6 team’s "playoff push."
That’s plenty of motivation for Fitzgerald, whose team added to its collection of close wins with a 14-10 victory at Iowa last weekend.
"I am never going to take my foot off the gas pedal for now," Fitzgerald said. "This is football. It isn’t basketball or baseball where maybe you can rest a guy because he’s tired. We’ve got goals we’re working to meet."
Northwestern met one of them last weekend at Kinnick Stadium, winning its first-ever spot in the Big Ten Championship Game and giving the Wildcats the chance to play the to-be-determined East Division winner and the program’s first Big Ten title since 2000.
Fitzgerald praised the way his team has stuck together despite dealing with plenty of adversity dating to the recovery of starting quarterback Clayton Thorson from offseason knee surgery to an in-season replacement at running back when Jeremy Larkin was forced to retire from the game.
"We would have liked to have been more consistent … but our guys, we’ve overcome so much," Fitzgerald said.
He expects Minnesota to give Northwestern another close game, something a team that has had five games decided by four point or less has become accustomed to this season.
"It’s not by design that we’re having these close games. In divisional play, you don’t see many three- or four-score games," Fitzgerald said. "… We need to go in this week with a championship approach. It’s an intra-divisional game, and championship teams win football games."
Brohm watch: When Louisville showed Bobby Petrino the door over the weekend, the name of Cardinals alum Jeff Brohm was among the first to surface among potential replacements.
Purdue’s second-year coach isn’t necessarily looking for a job this week.
He’d prefer to find a solution to why the Boilermakers were 0-for-12 in third-down conversions in Saturday’s 41-10 loss at Minnesota after converting on 6-of-12 tries the previous week in a 38-36 win over Iowa.
Brohm was asked about it anyway during his weekly news conference.
"I’ve heard the noise like everyone else," he said. "… It’s important to me to not comment on any speculation. Right now, I have a job to do. I’m going to stay focused on that. I’m very appreciative of the job I have right now."
Brief ceremony: Illinois has a young football team, leading to what will likely be a brief Senior Day ceremony prior to Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game against Iowa.
The Fighting Illini have only nine seniors on their roster, and only four have played in more than 25 games for Illinois.
"They’re still a special group, just like any senior group," Smith said. "They’ve been excellent leaders and have dealt with a tough situation, dealing with coaching changes and such, but they’re helping us build a program. They’ve done everything we’ve asked them to do."
Pregame memorial: Before kicking off Saturday’s game between Michigan State and Nebraska, a brief on-field ceremony will be held to remember the lives of Mike Sadler and Sam Foltz.
The game in Lincoln, Nebraska, is the first meeting between the two programs since a traffic accident on July 23, 2016, claimed the lives of Sadler and Foltz, who punted for the Spartans and Cornhuskers, respectively.
Coaches and specialists from both teams are expected to be joined by the parents of both Sadler and Foltz for the ceremony.
Road trip: Northwestern is giving its student body a free chance to cheer on the Wildcats in the Dec. 1 Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis.
More than 3,000 undergraduate students have taken the university up on an offer for free tickets and free transportation to the Wildcats’ first-ever appearance in the title game, a trip that includes free meals as well.
The university has secured 43 charter buses to transport its students to and from the game.
Big Ten, big numbers: Iowa remains on the schedule, but Nebraska’s offense has averaged 569.4 yards per game against the five other Big Ten West teams it has played this season.
The Cornhuskers are 2-3 in those games — illustrating that the team’s defense remains a work in progress — but the play of freshman Adrian Martinez at quarterback has impressed a number of opposing coaches, including the Michigan State coach whose team deals with him Saturday.
"For a freshman, he’s playing at a very high level," said Spartans coach Mark Dantonio, who compared Martinez to a young Braxton Miller. "He’s a threat to run with it anytime he has the ball in his hands, and he’s shown he can pass it, too. He’s an impressive young man."