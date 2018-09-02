Among a collection of 24 former Iowa football players who worked their way onto 53-player active rosters for NFL teams is a well-traveled Rock Island graduate.
Derrick Willies, who completed his college career at Texas Tech, was one of three rookie wide receivers to land a spot on the Cleveland roster after signing with the Browns in May as an undrafted free agent.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Willies earned his NFL opportunity with his work during a strong preseason with Cleveland.
“It has been a transition and a learning experience for me,’’ Willies said during a Browns news conference last week. “I definitely see a place for me on the team, but I know I have to keep working and keep progressing each week.’’
He currently ranks fourth on the Browns’ depth chart at receiver and is also preparing to play on special teams.
“That will be something new for me,’’ Willies said. “That is not something I have done before.’’
Willies was asked during the news conference about his midseason decision as a redshirt freshman in 2014 to leave the Iowa program.
“That was a long time ago and I have a matured a lot since then,’’ Willies said. “When I was at Iowa, I was a young kid. I’m a different person now, more mature.’’
Willies spent one year at Trinity Valley Community College in Texas before playing the past two seasons at Texas Tech, where he caught 36 passes for 592 yards and five touchdowns.
He is one of two former Iowa players from the Quad-City area to make 53-player rosters one week before the start of the NFL season.
Long snapper Casey Kreiter, a Central DeWitt graduate, is preparing to start his third NFL season with the Denver Broncos.
Kreiter will be teammates there with linebacker Josey Jewell, one of five players from the Hawkeyes’ 2017 team to earn roster spots after final cuts were made by NFL teams.
Offensive lineman James Daniels and defensive back Josh Jackson, both in attendance at Iowa’s 33-7 win over Northern Illinois on Saturday, made the Bears and Packers rosters respectively and meet in next Sunday’s season opener.
Linebacker Ben Niemann landed a spot with Kansas City and offensive lineman Ike Boettger, cut by Buffalo on Saturday, was signed by the Chiefs on Sunday and placed on their 53-man roster.
Daniels and Boettger are among eight Hawkeye offensive linemen to make teams, joined by Marshal Yanda of Baltimore, Bryan Bulaga of Green Bay, Austin Blythe of the Los Angeles Rams, Riley Reiff of Minnesota, Adam Gettis of Tampa Bay and Brandon Scherff of Washington.
Other Iowa players currently on active rosters include quarterback C.J. Beathard, tight end George Kittle of San Francisco, defensive backs Micah Hyde of Buffalo and Desmond King of the Los Angeles Chargers, linebackers Christian Kirksey of Cleveland and Anthony Hitchens of Kansas City, and defensive linemen Mike Daniels of Green Bay, Jaleel Johnson of Minnesota, Adrian Clayborn of New England and Carl Davis of Cleveland.